Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Celebrates Ty Lee of the Fire Nation

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender has been in the news a lot these past few weeks, with Paramount announcing that the world of bending would be revisited in the future via the newly established Avatar Studios, and one fan has decided to share some amazing Cosplay of one of the fan-favorite villains of the series in Ty Lee. Though Ty Lee couldn't bend herself, her skills as a former member of a traveling circus proved to be more than useful in battling against Aang and his friends and her abilities even transferred into the future of the franchise.

Ty Lee's ability to strike specific nerve points on an opponent, alongside her insane gymnastic prowess, outlived her life, as they became a "go-to" method for non-benders during Legend of Korra to take down powerful opponents who had power over fire, water, air, and earth. The former Fire Nation villain eventually found herself becoming a Kyoshi warrior, joining alongside Sokka's main squeeze, Suki, in honoring the previous Avatar who had used her station and powers to deal with her opponents in a far deadlier fashion than Aang had. With Avatar Studios promising to return to the world of bending with a new animated feature-length film, it will be interesting to see if Ty Lee is able to make a return in the upcoming endeavor.

Instagram Cosplayer Ithileryn shared this pitch-perfect take on Ty Lee of the Fire Nation, who caused more than a few headaches for Aang and the gang when Azula put together a posse to not only capture the Avatar, but attempt to bring her brother, Zuko, back to their home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ithileryn (@ithileryn)

The story of Ty Lee succeeded the original animated series via graphic novel stories such as The Search and The Promise, which followed the acrobat on her journey as a Kyoshi warrior. Though Lee didn't make an appearance in the Legend of Korra, she remained a fan-favorite character thanks to her bubbly personality and insane fighting abilities that easily made her a match for the benders that she fought against.

What do you think of this impressive take on Ty Lee? Do you think we'll see the character return in a future property created by Avatar Studios? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.