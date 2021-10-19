Avatar to Release Previously Deleted Kyoshi Story

When it comes to Avatar, fans are always in search of new and exciting content. From fan-fiction to cosplays and beyond, the fandom knows how to thrive in lean times, but Avatar is ready to give some goodies out to fans. And according to a new report, one of these gifts includes a never-before-told story about Avatar Kyoshi.

The whole thing came to light today when The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi put out its box set. The bundle allows fans to check out the best-selling novels with ease. And according to readers, the bundle also includes a story about Kyoshi which did not make the novels’ cut.

The report, as shared by Avatar News, says the deleted story is 16-pages long. The scene was ultimately cut from The Shadow of Kyoshi, and it comes with commentary from author F.C. Yee. The writer explains how the scene in question was edited and eventually cut from their final draft.

As you can imagine, fans are excited to get their hands on this story, and the only way to do so is by picking up the Kyoshi bundle. You can get both books for under $40 USD from retailers like Bookshop, IndieBound, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and more. And if you need more details on the two-book series, you can read up on their synopsis below:

“The Rise of Kyoshi delves into the origin story of Kyoshi, the Earth Kingdom-born Avatar. The longest-living Avatar in this beloved world’s history, Kyoshi established the brave and respected Kyoshi Warriors, but also founded the secretive Dai Li, which led to the corruption, decline, and fall of her own nation. In The Shadow of Kyoshi, Kyoshi’s place as the true Avatar has finally been cemented-but at a heavy cost. Kyoshi voyages across the Four Nations, struggling to keep the peace; but while her reputation grows, a mysterious threat emerges from the Spirit World. This thrilling duology follows Kyoshi’s journey from a girl of humble origins to the merciless pursuer of justice still feared and admired centuries after becoming the Avatar.”

