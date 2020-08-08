Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Us The Legend Of Korra
Later this month fans will have the opportunity to once again dive into the world to the successor of Avatar The Last Airbender in the Legend of Korra, the follow up series that followed the next in the line of Avatars in the world of bending, when it arrives on Netflix and one fan has honored the series with a pitch perfect cosplay! Though many believe that the original series far surpassed the events of its sequel, the adventures of Korra are definitely unique and showed us brand new aspects of the world that so many have fallen in love with.
When Korra first hit the scene as a character, she proved herself almost immediately to be different from Aang, the prior Avatar whose death brought forth the life of his successor. Living in a very different world from the one that Aang was a part of, Korra had to deal with a movement that believed the very idea of bending was an evil that had to be banished from the world. Focusing far more on technology and giving us glimpses into the lives of the characters that had come before, Legend of Korra was able to carve out a niche for itself among fans and remains a strong series to this date.
Instagram Cosplayer CutiePieSensei shared this pitch perfect recreation of Korra, the Avatar who arrived following the passing of Aang and the conclusion of the original Avatar The Last Airbender series:
Have any of you rewatched Korra after binging ATLA back in May?⠀ ⠀ We did and my perspective has changed a tiny bit. I still think it’s nowhere near as good LOL but I do rescind my claim that it’s her fault the Avatar lineage disappeared. It wasn’t. The main issue I saw (again this is all just my opinion) is that each season started off pretty strong, but would completely go off the rails in the last four episodes. While she had harder villains than Aang, I hate that they always made Korra basically lose in all of her final battles, and need help from her friends (I mean Jinora saved her TWICE) in order to actually win. Whereas while Aang had you know, “invasion” help, his fight with Ozai was one on one and he won. ⠀ ⠀ Not to mention, it does slightly irk me that she was able to master the avatar state so easily, considering it’s tied to being spiritual and Korra was shown to not be a spiritual person. Aang struggled and he was naturally more spiritual than Korra was.........also I disliked the love triangle plot line (BOLIN DESERVED TO BE TREATED BETTER BTW)⠀ ⠀ Complaining aside lolol season three with Zaheer remains my favorite season and he’s probably my number one ATLA universe villain. Dope dope dope. ⠀ ⠀ Contacts are Venus eye aqua from @pinkyparadisedotcom⠀ ⠀ #korra #legendofkorra #avatar #atla #korracosplay #avatarcosplay #blackcosplayerhere
