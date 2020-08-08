Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Us The Legend Of Korra

✖

Later this month fans will have the opportunity to once again dive into the world to the successor of Avatar The Last Airbender in the Legend of Korra, the follow up series that followed the next in the line of Avatars in the world of bending, when it arrives on Netflix and one fan has honored the series with a pitch perfect cosplay! Though many believe that the original series far surpassed the events of its sequel, the adventures of Korra are definitely unique and showed us brand new aspects of the world that so many have fallen in love with.

When Korra first hit the scene as a character, she proved herself almost immediately to be different from Aang, the prior Avatar whose death brought forth the life of his successor. Living in a very different world from the one that Aang was a part of, Korra had to deal with a movement that believed the very idea of bending was an evil that had to be banished from the world. Focusing far more on technology and giving us glimpses into the lives of the characters that had come before, Legend of Korra was able to carve out a niche for itself among fans and remains a strong series to this date.

Instagram Cosplayer CutiePieSensei shared this pitch perfect recreation of Korra, the Avatar who arrived following the passing of Aang and the conclusion of the original Avatar The Last Airbender series:

What do you think of this amazing Korra cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of benders!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.