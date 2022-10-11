Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases King Bumi's Debut

Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return thanks to new projects in production at Paramount, and more specifically at Avatar Studios, with films apparently revolving around re-introducing the world that brought us Aang and Korra. These projects won't be the only avenue in which the familiar benders will be hitting the screen, as Netflix is still continuing to work on their live-action adaptation re-telling the story that introduced fans to Aang and company, with the actor portraying King Bumi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, going on record about his upcoming role.

Fans of the Avatar franchise know how important Bumi is to the series, with the earth bender shocking Aang and his friends by revealing that he was still shredded despite his old age. Harboring some serious power, the casting of Bumi for the live-action series shocked many as Ambudkar is far from looking like an elderly man, but the actor made sure to re-assure bending fans as he recently stated in an interview with Comic Book Resources that the make-up process was quite intense. Ambudkar stated just how long he was in the make-up chair, while also revealing that fans would be happy with what they ultimately get:

"It was like six hours in a chair transforming into King Bumi and I think people are really gonna be pleased when they see the series."

Bumi was one of the only characters that was able to be a part of Aang's life both before and after the Avatar had found himself encased in a block of ice, and would remain a staunch ally to the protagonist. The earth bender had such an impact on Aang, especially with his joining to the White Lotus to lend a major assist during the first series finale, that the Avatar would end up naming one of his children after Bumi who fans would meet in The Legend of Korra. Much like his namesake, Aang's son had more than a few personality traits that were in line with the earth bender from the past.

While a release date for Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender has yet to be revealed, the streaming service did unveil the full cast list earlier this fall.

Do you think Utkarsh will manage to pull off the 112-year-old Bumi?

