Avatar: The Last Airbender to Launch Exclusive Loot Crate Collection

When it comes to cute collectibles, Loot Crate has brought some of the best trinkets to life, and Aang is ready to collect some of his own. The company has been busy building its own Avatar: The Last Airbender collection that is slated to debut shortly. ComicBook.com has gotten a special look at the series, and it is safe to say Loot Crate has nailed the elemental collection.

Earlier today, Loot Crate shared its first details about Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s elemental masters collection. The robust series will give fans the chance to collect four crates themed to each of the elements. So if you want to dabble with fire and water, Loot Crate has got the bending bonus for you.

For those curious about the collection, this curated series will show off each elemental nation from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The release sequence will kick off with the Water Tribes before moving forward with Earth, Fire, and Air. As for this first box, the master crates will be filled with high-quality collectibles including a bust of Katara.

Loot Crate is offering these crates one by oneor through a subscription if you want them all. The limited-edition crates are a one-and-done deal, so you better nab them while you can. Each crate will run fans $49.99 USD plus shipping, and a new Avatar box will be released every three months starting in June 2022. For those wanting to buy one or all of these boxes, you can do so here. If you want more details on the crate series, you can read up on its product blurb below:

“What kind of bender are you? Whether you’re a member of the Air Nomads, the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, or even the Fire Nation, it’s time to celebrate the legendary series that influenced a generation of fans! Get a surprise mix of exclusive, officially licensed items from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender delivered to your door every 3 months in this limited edition 4-crate collection inspired by the Nations.”

What do you make of this latest Loot Crate collaboration? Will you be snagging one of these Avatar: The Last Airbender boxes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.