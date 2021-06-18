Avatar: The Last Airbender McFarlane Toys Figures Are On Sale Now

This is an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. First and foremost, a new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. To top it all off, McFarlane Toys has released a magnificent collection of figures that have just gone up for pre-order.

Indeed, pre-orders for Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Appa the sky bison 5-inch scale figures are live at Walmart now. Links to the individual releases can be found below. Look for them to arrive on your doorstep around August 3rd.

Todd McFarlane debuted the wave via a stream that you can check out below:

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.