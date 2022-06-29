Avatar: The Last Airbender McFarlane Toys Figures Wave 2 Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



This is an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. Netflix has wrapped production on season 1 of their live-action series, and new animated projects are on the way from Avatar Studios. To top it all off, McFarlane Toys has released a wave of 7-inch scale Avatar: The Last Airbender figures that have just gone up for pre-order. A breakdown can be found below along with pre-order links:



Wave 1 of McFarlane Toys' Avatar The Last Airbender action figure lineup launched in 5-inch scale, and included Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Appa the sky bison. Links to the individual releases can be found below.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005, and is widely considered to be among the greatest animated series ever made. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.