Avatar The Last Airbender Now Accessible For Blind Audiences on Netflix

Blind fans of Avatar the Last Airbender can now experience the show on Netflix after the streaming platform updated it’s accessibility options. Director James Rath talked about it on Twitter and people were really stoked to hear that they were trying to make sure that blind customers could enjoy a great animated series. As more and more media becomes available at home, it becomes even more important that these kinds of options exist. Clearly the demand is there for Avatar The Last Airbender from all corners of the Internet. This can only do well as the pool of options for blind viewers grows and grows over time.

Viewers had been upset with the prospect of a live-action Avatar series after the series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko dropped out of the project due to creative differences.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now accessible for blind audiences on Netflix with audio descriptions... pass it on. 😎 — James Rath (@JamesRath) September 11, 2020

"Well, friends... there you have it. Big sigh. I’m sure many of you will understandably want to know more and will ask me questions in the comments, here and on subsequent posts and live-streams and in-person encounters and everywhere else ad infinitum. I wish I could explain things in greater detail, but the above statement is really all I can say about the matter so I won’t be answering any of those," Konietzko told fans on Instagram alongside his statement, which can be read below.

He added, “I encourage you to head over to my partner Michael DiMartino’s account to get his take on our departure too: @mike_dante_d Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, and I’m sorry our involvement in the live-action project did not work out. Time to get on with my life. Onward and upward. Love, Bryan”

DiMartino commented, “Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”

