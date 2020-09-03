Avatar: The Last Airbender Overtakes Twitter with Toph and Aang Trends

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on the mind of fans these days thanks to Netflix. The streaming giant thrilled netizens when it brought the show to its catalog, and the Avatar Universe has been on a high ever since. That wave hit a crest today when two of Avatar's characters began trending, and fans are taking the opportunity to share the best things about Toph and Aang.

The whole thing began when Toph started trending on Twitter late last night before peaking this morning in the United States. Avatar fans were quick to share their favorite things about Toph, and her brash attitude topped the list for many. And if her personality were not charming enough, her accomplishments should easily sway anyone to her side.

As for Aang, the boy began trending a little later in the days. The young Avatar still has a horde of fans who love his tenacious personality, but his post-series glow up was honored by netizens today. If you have not read the Avatar graphic novels, well - you will be convinced to do so after checking out this trending topic.

You can see just a slew of these reactions in the slides below. And if you want to add your favorite Avatar scenes to the conversation, you can hit up social media ASAP!

