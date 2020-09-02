Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Lots More Stories to Explore, Says Creators

✖

When it comes to the Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans of the hit Nickelodeon series still have so many questions. Not even two animated series and a slew of graphic novels have sated their curiosity. Of course, it is hard to blame their questions after seeing how fleshed out the Avatar World is, and the show's creators agree there is plenty more to explore in the franchise.

The confession comes after the co-creators of Avatar did an interview with Polygon about their tenure with Aang. Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino said they still have unanswered questions about the Avatar Universe... but there is no promise they'll ever be answered in a public forum.

"Even after 18 years, I still find the Avatarverse to be a wellspring of creativity and storytelling. Mike and I built this fantasy world out of things we love, and we simply set out to make shows that we would want to watch ourselves," Konietzko said.

"Thankfully that has kept it fresh for me after all this time. While it doesn’t encompass everything I want to say and do as an artist, it a really wonderful place to come back to and create within."

Continuing, DiMartino said the pair sought to create a fantasy world so intricate that stories would bloom wherever planted. Avatar did a fantastic job of seeding those questions, and the universe's rich history has given those seeds a perfect place to blossom.

"There are many seeds we planted through both series and in the graphic novels that could be expanded on and explored. The Avatar universe is a big place and has a long history so there’s a lot of potential for new stories," DiMartino explained.

Of course, there is no word on whether the Avatar World will make it back to fans in the form of a show. The Legend of Korra stands as the only follow-up show to Avatar: The Last Airbender, and there are a slew of novels and comics set in the universe. As of late, Kyoshi has been the focus of several Avatar novels, and fans are hoping other intriguing characters will be explored in new texts before too long.

