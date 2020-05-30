Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Stands Out with DIY Blue Spirit Cosplay

✖

The Blue Spirit will forever remain one of Avatar: The Last Airbender's best episodes, and now it's been brought to life with some slick DIY cosplay. Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially made its way to Netflix in the United States, and fans have begun to relive some of their favorite moments from the fan favorite animated series. This includes rewatching many of the series' best episodes including one that had a crucial mystery at the center of it all that surprisingly shifted Aang and Zuko's relationship for the rest of the series.

As is well known by now, the episode sees Aang rescued from Fire Nation capture by a mysterious sword wielding warrior in a blue mask. This warrior kept their identity and secret and stayed silent, but was eventually unmasked. It turned out to be Zuko in hiding, and Aang realized how well the two of them worked with one another during their time.

It was an intense moment bringing these two enemies together better than ever before, and it was this same intense spirit captured by artist @leo_del_reyes (who you can find on Instagram here). Wielding the same swords and wearing the iconic blue spirit mask, this cosplay touts a slick Zuko that's always ready for battle. Check it out:

This episode was just one building block in the series that saw them growing from enemies to rivals to full on friends by the end of the series. Episodes like these were early on examples of the kinds of twists and turns that would take place later on, and it was why fans of the series are still so attached after all this time. Even with an official sequel to its name, the original series holds a level of reverence from fans with good reason. Now a whole new generation of fans are experiencing these big twists for the first time!

