Viral Avatar: The Last Airbender Art Imagines Zuko and Iroh's Emotional Reunion

One of the major cores of Avatar: The Last Airbender was the relationship between Fire Nation Prince Zuko and his uncle Iroh, and one viral piece of artwork for the series imagines an emotional reunion for the two long after they had been separated. Zuko and Iroh's father and son relationship turned out to be great for the both of them as they both found comfort in the missing parts of their lives within each other. Theirs was a connection forged through equal parts love and pain, and it's why fans wondered what truly happened to the two in the years following Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Because while The Legend of Korra was a direct sequel to the series, it saw a much older Zuko who had since parted ways with his uncle upon Iroh's passing. We saw Iroh wandering around the spirit world, and one artist imagined what it would look like if the two were reunited in the spirit world once Zuko passed as well.

Artist Devin Elle Kurtz, who serves as the lead background painter for Netflix's Disenchantment series, (and who you can find more work from on Twitter here) imagines what that kind of reunion would look like and it's a doozy. It's packed with so much emotion that it's a scene we definitely need to see animated someday.

Zuko finds Iroh pic.twitter.com/RtHiezohJo — Devin Elle Kurtz (@DevinElleKurtz) September 20, 2020

The Legend of Korra was a strong series in its own right, but in many ways it disappointed as a follow up to the first series. It might have been the raised expectations, but what many wanted to see was more adventures from the original characters. They have continued forward with new stories in the comics, but there's definitely hope that the animated series can tackle it someday. If not, maybe even the live-action one coming to Netflix? That seems more unlikely by the day as recent public exits have made evident. What do you think?

