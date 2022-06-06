Ayakashi Triangle Sets Release Window for New Anime

✖

Ayakashi Triangle has set a release window for its upcoming anime debut! Kentaro Yabuki is one of the most infamous action manga creators among fans due to just how much fan service the creator includes into each of his works. The creator's latest serialization has possibly been the most notorious so far as it was revealed that Ayakashi Triangle's manga would be ending its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and moving over to the Jump+. While official reasons were never quite given, fans had presumed it was due to the nature of the series' fan service overall.

But while the manga run of Ayakashi Triangle has caught a ton of heat with fans overall, the series is gearing up for a whole new lease on life with its official anime adaptation. First announced to be in the works late last year, Ayakashi Triangle's anime has recently shared an update that confirms it is planning a release some time in 2023. Unfortunately the window is not much narrower than that for its official debut, nor is their new art to celebrate the release date window announcement just yet. You can find the official 2023 release announcement below:

The production staff, studio, or cast has yet to be announced for Ayakashi Triangle either, so it's going to be a bit of a wait before we see how this series shapes up. As for how you can catch up to the manga's run, it's a bit harder to do that unfortunately. The first 88 chapters can be found through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, but the caveat there is that it's only available with the actual website version and there are a few chapters skipped over for reasons never quite specified.

The manga can also be found on Manga Plus, and that's where fans will be able to keep up to date with the newest chapters of the series as it gears up for its full anime debut next year. Thankfully this release window does give you plenty of time to seek it out, but what do you think? How are you feeling about Ayakashi Triangle getting an anime of its own next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!