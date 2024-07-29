Hatsune Miku Announces New Film With Project Sekai Trailer, Poster

Hatsune Miku is at it again, guys. The iconic vocaloid is no stranger to the screen, and next year, Hatsune Miku will return with a new movie. Today, Project Sekai: The Movie – Broken World and Miku Who Doesn’t Sing was announced, and we have been given our first look at the project.

As you can see below, the first trailer for the Hatsune Miku movie is live, and it shows a different side of the singer. Audiences know the vocaloid for her joyful personality, but things are not quite like that here. Hatsune Miku appears to have hit a rut, and it will fall to a young fan to help the idol fall in love with music once again.

Animated by P.A. Works, this new Hatsune Miku movie will launch January 17, 2025. No word has been given on when the film will release outside of Japan, however. Vocaloid fans are hoping the movie is exported by the end of 2025, but we will have to wait and see how that debut shakes down.

Of course, Project Sekai: The Movie – Broken World and Miku Who Doesn’t Sing is not the first anime we’ve seen the idol in. Over the years, Hatsune Miku has become a pretty familiar figure in the industry. Back in 2010, several anime shorts with the idol went live before a full-blown anime debuted two years later. Hatsune Miku has also cameoed in tons of projects and appeared as a parody. From Gintama to Lucky Star, the idol has seen it all, so Hatsune Miku is definitely prepared for her big new movie.

If you are not familiar with Hatsune Miku or her vocaloid gang, you have some studying to do. Created in August 2007, Hatsune Miku helped popularize virtual idols, leading to the creations of everything from Vtubers to Hololive. The idol has more than 20,000 track credits to date, and Hatsune Miku is only getting bigger. Crypto Future Media has plans yet for the idol, and this new Project Sekai film is just the start.

What do you think about this latest Hatsune Miku project? Will you be watching Project Sekai: The Movie – Broken World and Miku Who Doesn't Sing?