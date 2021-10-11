Toonami Hypes Batman Ninja Debut With New Promo

Toonami is hyping Batman Ninja’s debut with a slick new promo! As part of the upcoming DC FanDome 2021 fan event, Toonami will be once again getting in on the fun like they did for the first major event last year. This time around, DC Universe will be bringing another set of movies to the Adult Swim programming block. The major difference this year, however, is that one of the new movies will actually be one of the few times DC Comics has experimented with full anime projects for the Batman, Batman Ninja.

To celebrate the upcoming broadcast debut on Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturday, October 16th, Toonami has debuted a slick new promo for Batman Ninja teasing what fans can expect to see from the film. It’s a highly experimental take on the Batman franchise that gives each of the heroes and villains a major makeover, and now it will be finding a whole new audience with its TV debut on the block. You can check out the new promo below:

Toonami’s schedule for Saturday, October 16th as part of the DC FanDome 2021 celebration breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Fena: Pirate Princess

12:30AM – Batman Ninja

2:30AM – Batman: Under the Red Hood

4:15AM – Rick and Morty – The Great Yokai Battle of Akibahara

Fans can register to check out DC FanDome 2021 over at DCFandome.com completely for free, but this year the event will also be available for streaming with Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Taking place on Saturday, October 16th beginning at 10 am PT/12pm CT, fans can expect to check out the following along with much more:

Are you excited to check out Batman Ninja on Toonami? What are you hoping to see the most from DC FanDome 2021? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!