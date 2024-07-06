Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Character Posters Released

Batman Ninja revealed the first major look at its upcoming sequel anime during Anime Expo 2024, and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League has shown a closer look at its DC Comics heroes makeovers with new character posters. Batman Ninja was one of the first DC Comics turned anime projects released a few years ago, and with it fans saw each of Batman’s rogues gallery in a whole different light thanks to this new alternate universe. Now it’s time to expand on it further as even more DC Comics heroes make the jump to this new ninja influenced world in the sequel.

Warner Bros. Japan took the stage during Anime Expo 2024 this year to reveal the first full look at Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, and with it revealed how Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Green Lantern will look in the upcoming anime project. To get a much closer look at these new heroes and their respective makeovers, you can check out each of the character posters highlighting the newest additions to the Batman Ninja world for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League below.

What Is Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League?

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will feature Jumpei Mizusaki as director (who returns from the first film) for Kamikaze Douga. Shinji Takagin will also help with director duties with Kazuki Nakashima returning from the first film to write the script, Takashi Okazaki designing the characters, and Yugo Kanno composing the music once more. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the film as of the time of this publication, but Koichi Yamadera has been confirmed to return from Batman Ninja to voice Batman once more.

Mizusaki had the following message to fans for his return in Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, “I’m a co-director for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. I’m currently getting everything together to make the film more exciting, with the screenplay by Mr. Nakashima, character design by Mr. Okazaki, music by Mr. Kanno. The prelim version is already so exciting. I’m looking forward to bringing the completed work to you. I’m proud of the work, and hope you’ll enjoy it!”

Screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima said the following, “I’m in charge of screenplay. The first trailer contains only tiny fragments of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League and full 90 minutes is filled with even more crazy sequences!! The content is so intense that it might make your head spin, so please enjoy that dizzying sensation. It’s another crazy film you will enjoy.”