Beastars Creator Brings Back Main Characters in Spin-Off Series

Beastars might be preparing to dive into its final season on Netflix this year but the original manga has already ended. Creator Paru Itagaki ended the story of Legoshi and Haru in 2021, though this fact hasn’t stopped the manga artist from returning to the anthropomorphic universe. Following the murder mystery that has pushed the manga series to the forefront, Itagaki weaves a new story known as Beast Complex. In a recent installment of the spin-off story, the mangaka has focused on some of the anime franchise’s main characters and what they are up to now that the original series has ended.

Beast Complex has been something of an anthology series that focuses on various characters living in the Beastars’ universe. Rather than focusing strictly on a high school of students trying to survive a serial killer’s rampage, the spin-off instead points the spotlight on a collection of anthropomorphic figures attempting to thrive in a world of predators and prey. While this side story hasn’t been confirmed for an anime adaptation of its own, the popularity of Netflix’s anime adaptation from Studio Orange might be a good sign that a Beast Complex television series will hit the small screen.

Legoshi And Haru Return

The latest chapter of the Beast Complex manga sees Legoshi and Haru following the events of Beastars. Without diving into serious spoiler territory, it appears as though their lives together are far less chaotic than they were in the original series.

https://x.com/MangaMoguraRE/status/1816640094494740642

If you haven’t caught up on Beastars, all the seasons of the anime adaptation are available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the story of Legoshi and Haru, “It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Rouis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others…”

