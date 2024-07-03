Berserk Cosplay Gets Fancy With Casca

Guts and Griffith’s struggle is one that has occupied the anime space for decades. The Black Swordsman and the White Hawk have taken two wildly divergent paths in their lives and the female fighter known as Casca has been along for the terrifying ride. While the bleak anime franchise known as Berserk has yet to confirm if a new anime adaptation is on the way, the manga continues to print new chapters to this day following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. In a trip to “better times” in the series, one cosplayer has revisited one of Casca’s fanciest looks.

Casca was one of the strongest members of the Band of the Hawk, second only to Griffith initially before Guts was added to the roster of the mercenary band. While the second-in-command for Griffith’s forces was a powerhouse, she still had to struggle with her place in the world as a female brawler. Due to the terrifying circumstances of the Eclipse, Griffith was able to become a member of the Godhand and Casca lost her mind in the process. Following the Golden Age Arc, Casca followed Guts like a lost child but things have changed in recent chapters.

Casca Fancies It Up

When Casca was dressed to the nines, the Band of the Hawk was on top of the world. Helping the Highland Army win a war that they had been waging for years, Griffith and his forces were celebrated and the mercenaries dressed up for the first time in many of their years. This night was one of the best for many of the warriors before everything fell apart.

My Casca ball gown cosplay from Berserk 🖤 pic.twitter.com/deb2EMq88f — aliya will (@aliyawill) June 13, 2024

At present, the release date for Berserk’s next manga chapter is up in the air though artists have hinted that the installment is on the horizon. Without diving deep into spoiler territory, Casca is in one of the scariest scenarios that she has ever encountered as Guts struggles with the best way forward. As the manga inches toward its end game, the Black Swordsman and the White Hawk seem to be on a path to meet head-to-head once again.

