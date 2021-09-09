Berserk’s Posthumous Ending Has Fans All Sorts of Emotional

The final chapter of Berserk by creator Kentaro Miura is about to drop, with fans still grappling with the tragic news of the mangaka’s passing earlier this year, and with leaks of what may very well be the final story of the Band of the Hawk making their way online, fans are taking the opportunity to share their love of the series as well as their thoughts on this finale. With the previous chapter coming to an end with the Moonlight Boy returning to encounter Guts, the latest installment promises to bring out some major revelations for the dark series.

Young Animal, the publishers of Berserk and many other manga series, is still deciding what the future of the series will be without Miura, with a number of fans thinking that Miura’s assistants might be taking the reins of the story of Guts, Griffith, and Casca in order to give the series a definitive finale. With a new exhibit opening up in Japan that honors the works of Kentaro Miura and the series that’s become a fan favorite in the anime community, the story of Berserk will most likely never be forgotten.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think about the last chapter of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk? Do you want to see it continue via his assistants? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

No Words

https://twitter.com/thedoctor00_/status/1435896992559939584?s=20

A Masterpiece

https://twitter.com/dokusedo/status/1435907226661707777?s=20

Thank You Miura

https://twitter.com/HanSingles/status/1435894054475206658?s=20

Phenomenal

https://twitter.com/moody1441/status/1435911705083658244?s=20

If This Is The End, So Be It

https://twitter.com/IllyXIV/status/1435919792003633155?s=20

This Otter Knows

https://twitter.com/Cybershell/status/1435904996004954112?s=20

This Monkey Also Knows

https://twitter.com/AAK4NE/status/1435900935360811008?s=20

Some Hope It Goes On

https://twitter.com/memlul/status/1435941967507099648?s=20

It’s Ok To Be Sad