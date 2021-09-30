The world of anime lost a legend this year when the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed, with the franchise paying homage to the prolific mangaka with an exhibit that featured his artwork featured in the classic story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk. While the Berserk Exhibit has not hinted at the idea that it will be brought to North America following its run in Japan, it seems as though the book of original artwork featured as a part of the homage to Kentaro Miura will be made available to the general public.

One of the biggest questions that fans of the manga have had since Miura’s death has been the future of the franchise and whether or not it will continue following the final chapter by the dark franchise’s creator. Though his assistants helped in finalizing the latest chapter of the manga, finishing the work of Miura, the publication Young Animal that has housed the series for decades have not come to a decision of whether or not the story of Guts will continue. Berserk itself also hasn’t announced any returns to the world of animation, though fans would love to see another take on the Band of the Hawk hit the small screen.

The Official Twitter Account for the Berserk Exhibit made the announcement that the illustrated book, “The Artwork of Berserk,” would be made available to the general public, though a release date and price has yet to be revealed for the tribute to the prolific manga artist, Kentaro Miura:

https://twitter.com/B26478213/status/1439851626806722560?s=20

The English translation of the Tweet reads as such:

“Product sales information The official illustration book “THE ARTWORK OF BERSERK”, which has been well received, will be available on the post-order mail order after the tour.Please wait for the official announcement of other product types and start times. We appreciate your understanding.”

The Berserk Exhibit didn’t just feature artwork by Miura, but a number of statues of some of the biggest characters of the series, including the likes of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and even Apostles such as Nosferatu Zodd. The Exhibit even went so far as to recreate the armor of Griffith in the real world.

