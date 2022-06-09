Berserk Tribute Reimagines Guts With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Looks

✖

Earlier this week, Berserk rose to the headlines as fans learned the manga will be returning this month after a long break. The series went on hiatus after its creator Kentaro Miura died last year, but the series' editorial team is ready to carry out the artist's final vision with some help. As you can imagine, fans all over the world are anxiously awaiting Berserk's continuation, and one artist is going viral after honoring Guts with a JoJo-centric makeover.

The look comes courtesy of arklight_blues over on Instagram as you can see below. The piece has surfaced on social media following Berserk's big comeback reveal, and once you see the tribute, you can see why the art is stirring all this buzz.

After all, the makeover looks stunning in all its colors and textures. Guts looks gorgeous in the style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In fact, it is hard to believe the series creator Hirohiko Araki didn't ink this himself. From Guts' frame to his outfit changes and buster sword, this piece encapsulates the best parts of JoJo as well as Berserk.

For fans looking forward to the series return, Berserk confirmed it will launch its comeback at the end of this month. Young Animal will continue the manga's ongoing arc for a few more chapters before beginning a new one. With Miura's notes on hand, the editorial team plans to see the creator's vision through to the end. Mangaka Kouji Miro will supervise the comeback as the artist spoke with Miura at length about Berserk as co-workers and best friends. So if you have been missing Guts, the warrior will return to readers in just a few weeks.

What do you think about this tribute to Guts? Are you excited for Berserk to make its big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.