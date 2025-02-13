Berserk is Now Free to Read (But You’d Better Act Soon)

Berserk is routinely thought of as one of the best, darkest manga series of all time for good reason. While Kentaro Miura’s epic series is one that has spawned anime adaptations along with continuing past the tragic passing of its creator, reading all of it can sometimes be tricky. Unlike subscription services like Shonen Jump, the Band of the Hawk’s story isn’t a part of a library that can be easily accessible by manga readers in the West. Luckily, fans can now read all of Berserk for free, though there are some catches that come with being able to read all of Guts’ story

The next chapter of Berserk’s manga, Chapter 379, will arrive on this Valentine’s Day, February 14th, and to celebrate, the publishers at Young Animal are allowing fans to read the entirety of the Band of the Hawk’s adventures for free. The two big caveats to this are the fact that the manga is still in Japanese and you only have forty-eight hours to go through the entirety of the series. If you want to marvel at the artwork of both Kentaro Miura and Studio Gaga, you can do so by clicking here.

Berserk Rages Forward

When last we left Guts and his allies in the Eastern Exile Arc, things weren’t looking great for any of our heroes. Despite the Black Swordsman receiving some big new allies thanks to Kushan wanting to fight against Griffith, the White Hawk has not only sent in one of his strongest assassins to wreck havoc but a member of the Godhand might just be making a return to the physical world. With the land of Elfhelm now completely destroyed thanks to Griffith’s interference, Guts has quite the hard road for him in the near future which is nothing new for the weary protagonist.

At present, Berserk has yet to hint at when writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga will end the manga, though the story has been building to an “endgame.” As the pieces move toward a final confrontation, the friends of Kentaro Miura have been working toward honoring their friend by finally giving the series the ending that it deserves.

A Berserk Anime?

Berserk has yet to confirm if it will be once again hitting the small screen with an anime adaptation, though there are several projects to check out. The first instance from 1997 is routinely thought of as the best of the bunch, while Berserk: Memorial Edition took the trilogy of films that hit theaters and transformed them into a television series. Of course, the most controversial of the bunch is the 2016 Berserk series which gained notoriety thanks to its less-than-stellar animation according to fans.

