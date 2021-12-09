This Gorgeous Berserk Tattoo Captures the Story’s Final Moments

Kentaro Miura was a giant in the world of anime and manga, having brought the dark story of Berserk to life, and while the future of the series is up in the air following the mangaka’s passing, the influence of the dark series can’t be denied. With the final chapter of Berserk drawn by Miura being released earlier this year, one fan of the Band of the Hawk has gotten a tattoo that perfectly captures what might be the final moment of the franchise.

The final chapter of Berserk’s manga, Chapter 364, sees Guts and his current band of warriors coming into contact with the Moonlight Boy, the mysterious young child that has been passing in and out of the lives of the former members of the Band of the Hawk since the Eclipse took place. In the devastating final panel, the enigmatic toddler is revealed to potentially be a face of the White Hawk Griffith, or might in fact be Griffith himself. With this version of Griffith shedding tears, potentially, for the crimes he committed in the past, the panel in question was a beautiful example of Miura’s art and works well if it might be the finale of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User JimmysTimmy2 shared a perfect recreation of the final panel of Berserk from Chapter 364, which reveals a new form for the Moonlight Boy, whose true identity remains shrouded in mystery even during the final installment of the dark series that showed off the talents of Kentaro Miura:

On the anime front, Berserk has yet to reveal whether the dark franchise will be coming to the small screen once again. With the previous entry of the series being seen as controversial amongst fans who thought that the 2016 show wasn’t able to capture the high quality established by Miura, it will be interesting to see what form the mature anime franchise takes when, or if, it returns down the line.

Do you think we’ll see Berserk return in the future in either the worlds of anime or manga? Should Berserk continue following the passing of Kentaro Miura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.