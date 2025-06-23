10 Best ‘70s Anime for Nostalgic Fans

The 1970s marked a transformative chapter for anime. This era brought many legendary series to light, introduced captivating stories, and even became a source of modern memes. From the action-packed clashes of mecha robots to the tender, introspective journeys of coming-of-age dramas, ‘70s anime had it all – emotion, boundless imagination, and cultural resonance. These weren’t mere cartoons; they were groundbreaking works that challenged storytelling norms, combining innovative animation with themes that ranged from existential struggles to heartfelt human connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even amongst countless modern anime with unmatched animation and storylines, some fans still have that irresistible urge to dive back into nostalgia every now and then. This curated list of anime series from the 1970s showcases the decade’s creative ambition and diversity, offering a gateway to the roots of a global phenomenon. Each title reflects the era’s bold spirit, delivering stories that continue to inspire and captivate across generations. Whether you’re revisiting beloved classics or uncovering these treasures for the first time, these timeless gems invite you to experience the magic of an era that gave birth to animation and set the stage for modern anime’s worldwide acclaim.

1) Mobile Suit Gundam (1979)

Mobile Suit Gundam revolutionized anime with its gritty take on the mecha genre. In fact, you can metaphorically call it a prequel to Evangelion. Directed by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the series follows Amuro Ray, a young pilot thrust into a war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. Piloting the titular Gundam, Amuro undergoes intense battles and personal growth amidst political struggles.

Unlike earlier robot shows, Gundam emphasized realism with complex characters and moral dilemmas. Its detailed world-building set a new standard for the genre as it explored themes of war and sacrifice. From space colonies to epic mech clashes, Mobile Suit Gundam’s emotional depth kept viewers on edge while the animation, though a bit outdated, burst with ambition. It began a massive franchise, but the original ‘70s anime remains a must-watch for its raw storytelling and historical impact.

2) Lupin III: Part II (1977)

Lupin III: Part II brings the suave thief Arsène Lupin III back for more capers, mixing humor, action, and style. Created by Monkey Punch, this series follows Lupin, his sharpshooter pal Jigen, samurai Goemon, and femme fatale Fujiko as they pull off heists while dodging Inspector Zenigata. The 1977 run, with episodes directed by big names like Hayao Miyazaki, especially shines for its playful tone and unpredictable plots.

Lupin’s charm lies in his roguish wit and loyalty to his crew, making every scheme a joy to watch. Each episode feels like a mini-adventure, be it stealing priceless gems or outsmarting global syndicates. The art and jazzy soundtrack capture the ‘70s perfectly. And while Part I was equally intriguing, fans loved Part II more, making Lupin III: Part II a time capsule of carefree fun and clever storytelling that still feels fresh and endlessly entertaining.

3) The Rose of Versailles (1979-1980)

Based on Riyoko Ikeda’s manga, The Rose of Versailles is a lush historical drama set during the French Revolution. It follows Oscar François de Jarjayes, a woman raised as a man to serve as a royal guard. Torn between duty and her own ideals, Oscar navigates court intrigue and the growing unrest of a crumbling monarchy.

The series combines romance, tragedy, and political commentary, with richly detailed costumes and settings that bring 18th-century France to life. Oscar’s journey as a fierce yet compassionate figure makes her an unforgettable protagonist. The animation, elegant for its time, complements the story’s emotional weight perfectly. While the series’ nuanced exploration of class, gender, and revolution remains powerful to this day, making it a must-watch among ‘70s anime.

4) Tomorrow’s Joe (1970-1971)

Tomorrow’s Joe is a raw, emotional tale of redemption told through boxing. Take it as an earlier version of Hajime no Ippo. Based on the manga by Tetsuya Chiba and Asao Takamori, it follows Joe Yabuki, a troubled street kid who discovers purpose in the ring. Guided by Coach Danpei, Joe battles personal demons and fierce opponents, chasing glory despite a brutal world.

The series captures the grit of post-war Japan with intense fight scenes that hit hard. Joe’s defiance and vulnerability make him a relatable hero, while the story’s focus on perseverance touches viewers’ hearts. For nostalgic fans, this anime is a gut-punch of raw energy and heart, embodying the underdog spirit. The series’ influence on sports anime is undeniable, and its unflinching look at struggle and triumph keeps it a timeless watch.

5) Future Boy Conan (1978)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Future Boy Conan is a post-apocalyptic adventure circling hope. Set in a world ravaged by war, it follows young Conan and his friend Lana as they face pirates, tyrants, and a harsh environment to protect their home. Miyazaki’s signature touch shines through in the series’ lush landscapes and heartfelt character moments.

Conan’s boundless optimism and strength make him a lovable lead, while the story balances action with themes of environmentalism and resilience. The animation makes the most of both the beauty and danger of this world. Fans of nostalgic ‘70s anime will especially love revisiting this early Miyazaki gem, which foreshadows his later masterpieces.

6) Space Pirate Captain Harlock (1978-1979)

Space Pirate Captain Harlock is a swashbuckling sci-fi epic. Created by Leiji Matsumoto, it follows the titular captain, a brooding outlaw commanding the starship Arcadia. Harlock fights for freedom against a corrupt Earth government, embodying rebellion and honor. His mysterious aura and loyal crew, including the fiery Yuki, make every space battle unforgettable.

The series features moody art and sweeping music that amplifies its action. Harlock’s defiant spirit and cosmic journeys evoke the ‘70s fascination with space opera, delivering a mix of adventure with deeper themes of sacrifice and individuality. The animation is simple, but the nostalgia it evokes is crazy. All in all, it’s safe to say this ‘70s anime is a love letter to dreamers and rebels alike, locking in Space Pirate Captain Harlock as an enduring icon of anime’s golden age.

7) Doraemon (1979)

Who doesn’t know about Doraemon? But what most people don’t know are its origins – it’s a shining ‘70s anime! Created by Fujiko F. Fujio, Doraemon is a heartwarming classic that defined family-friendly anime. It follows Nobita, a clumsy schoolboy, and Doraemon, a robotic cat from the future. Using gadgets from his four-dimensional pouch, Doraemon helps Nobita navigate childhood mishaps, from school bullies to personal insecurities.

The anime’s simple yet charming animation and wholesome humor make it endlessly rewatchable. Each episode delivers a mix of fun, mischief, and subtle life lessons, appealing to kids and adults alike. Its enduring popularity, spawning countless episodes and films, speaks to its universal appeal. And for nostalgic fans, Doraemon’s 1979 version is pure comfort, capturing the joy of youth and imagination.

8) Devilman (1972-1973)

Based on Go Nagai’s manga, Devilman is a dark, visceral dive into horror and humanity. It follows Akira Fudo, a teen who merges with a demon to become Devilman, fighting to save Earth from demonic forces. The series doesn’t shy away from gore or existential dread, exploring themes of morality and sacrifice.

Akira’s struggle to retain his humanity while wielding demonic power is a clever plot hole, making him a tragic yet compelling hero. The animation is simplistic with vivid monster designs that amplify its chaotic energy. And while this 70s anime’s influence on horror and action genres is evident, its intense storytelling still keeps up with new releases, making it a must-watch for those who crave something darker from the era’s finest offerings.

9) Anne of Green Gables (1979)

Directed by Isao Takahata, Anne of the Green Gables adapts L.M. Montgomery’s novel into a tender, beautifully crafted anime. It follows Anne Shirley, an imaginative orphan girl adopted by a rural Canadian family. Her fiery spirit and endless curiosity lead to heartfelt adventures and mishaps as she finds her place in the world.

The story’s soft, detailed animation brings Prince Edward Island’s landscapes to life, and Anne’s emotional journey leaves a lasting impression. Takahata’s direction infuses the story with warmth and authenticity, making every episode a quiet delight. For nostalgic fans, this anime is a soothing escape – a slice of life, capturing the innocence and wonder of childhood. Its focus on personal growth and community makes it a timeless gem, perfect for those seeking a gentle yet profound ‘70s classic.

10) Science Ninja Team Gatchaman (1972-1974)

Science Ninja Team Gatchaman is a thrilling ‘70s superhero saga that defined team-based action anime and later served as inspiration for the Power Rangers franchise. The story follows five young ninjas – Ken, Joe, Jun, Jinpei, and Ryu – battling the evil Galactor organization to protect Earth. Clad in bird-themed costumes, they wield high-tech gadgets and teamwork to do away with global threats.



The series’s dynamic animation and bold character designs pop with energy, while its mix of humor, drama, and action keeps viewers glued to their seats. Each member’s distinct personality adds depth to the group’s camaraderie. For nostalgic fans, Science Ninja Team Gatchaman is a vibrant throwback to ‘70s optimism and heroism, making it the perfect pick for those craving action-packed adventures with a retro flair.