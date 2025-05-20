One Piece Preview Teases Very Important Piece of the World’s History

Play video

One Piece has kicked off a new flashback arc showcasing a look into Bartholomew Kuma’s past, but the preview for the next episode is teasing a very important piece of the One Piece world’s history. One Piece has taken a detour from the events of the Egghead Arc as the newest episode saw Bonney attacking St. Saturn, only for the Five Elder member to then quickly take her hostage and threaten her life. But amidst all of this chaos, the anime has some different plans for a while. Because instead, we’re going to spend some time looking into the past.

One Piece kicked off an official flashback arc highlighting Kuma’s mysterious past. The Egghead Arc has revealed that Bonney is his daughter, and has been teasing some looks into the past through the episodes thus far. But now that this flashback has begun, it’s now time to showcase not only more of that father and daughter connection but more of Kuma’s life before he became a weapon of the military. But that looks to take a huge turn with the preview for One Piece Episode 1130 that you can check out in the video above.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1130

One Piece Episode 1130 is titled “A History Erased! God Valley Of Despair,” and will be making its debut on Sunday, May 25th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “The Celestial Dragons begin their hunt for humans, and the screams of the slaves echo throughout the island. Amid the chaos, Ivankov and Kuma make a risky gambit, hoping for their freedom.”

One Piece’s newest episode began revealing Kuma’s past, and it’s been incredibly heartbreaking so far. Because of his blood belonging to an ancient clan known as the Buccaneers, Kuma’s family was taken into slavery when he was very young. Losing both his mother and father in quick succession then made the young Kuma lose all hope, and that seems to be taking an explosive new direction in the next episode as Kuma is caught in the middle of a rather massive event that’s been teased in the series before.

What’s Next for Kuma’s Flashback Arc?

That first episode of Kuma’s flashback was already filled to the brim with some very emotional events, but it’s made clear by this first look at the next episode that it’s all going to go in a much different direction. One Piece has dropped hints about the mysterious “God Valley” in the past that fans have only heard brief stories about, but thanks to Kuma actually being there, fans are now going to get their first look at this massive moment. Given that this is also the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original series overall, this is likely going to play a massive role in the series for the future.

Kuma eventually becomes a revolutionary before he turns into the Pacfista weapon, and the latest episode teased how he met with Ivankov as a child. The two seemed to have formed a quick connection from their first meeting as kids, and it seems like that’s going to continue to get even more important as the two of them go through this massive God Valley incident. Now it’s just a matter of seeing that all play out in the episodes over the next few weeks as the flashback continues. You can keep up with it all with Netflix and Crunchyroll.