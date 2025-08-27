7 Best Anime to Binge on Hulu in September 2025

September is a great month to slow down and immerse yourself in anime that stays with you. Just before a wild fall slate of brand new shows, it becomes easier to let yourself fall into a world that feels a little bigger than your own. This is the perfect time to watch anime that is not just entertaining but meaningful. Luckily, Hulu continues to offer one of the most consistent anime catalogs in the United States, with a solid mix of modern hits and critically acclaimed series. And this September, a few standout Hulu anime rise above the rest.

With imaginative storytelling, stunning animation, as well as unforgettable characters, these titles offer something meaningful for everyone. They do not depend on quick hype or trend cycles. Instead, they hold up because they are built on keeping authenticity in mind. They are made to be revisited, talked about, and appreciated again and again. Now, all of these titles are available to stream right now on Hulu. So if you are searching for anime that deliver substance over noise this September, this list is for you.

7) Bullet/Bullet

Image Courtesy of E&H Production

Bullet/Bullet follows a restless Gear who dreams of escaping his city’s walls and exploring the wastelands. When a mysterious woman offers him and his friends a shot at the heist of a lifetime, he jumps at the chance. But what begins as a wild adventure quickly turns into something darker.

The world is grim but alive with strange beauty, from retro-futuristic machines to sharp city streets. Each episode builds momentum with car chases, betrayal, and emotional complexity. Flashbacks appear like moving oil paintings. While music shifts from gritty rock to haunting quiet moments.

6) Dororo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Dororo begins with a child being offered up to demons before he is even given a name. His father, a powerful lord, trades the boy’s body for power and prosperity. Born without skin, eyes, limbs, or a voice, Hyakkimaru is abandoned and expected to die.

But he survives. And when the story picks up years later, he is cutting down demons to reclaim the pieces of himself they stole. As Hyakkimaru moves from one ruined town to the next, recovering his body one part at a time, the story never lets you forget what that recovery costs. He gains humanity, but also gains the ability to feel. And sometimes, feeling hurts more than the wounds ever did.

Alongside him is Dororo, a young thief with her own broken past, who acts as both guide and reminder of what it means to be alive in a world this cruel. The show uses its historical setting not as a backdrop, but as another kind of battlefield with demons and haunted villages. The animation has a raw, textured quality that matches the story’s tone, while the music stays subtle. If you are looking for a story that deals with survival, sacrifice, and what it means to feel like a person again, Dororo offers more than most shows even try to.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Set in a future where humanity has scattered across the solar system, Cowboy Bebop follows a group of bounty hunters chasing money, running from the past, and often failing at both. Spike Spiegel, the center of it all, lives like someone who knows he has already died once. He cracks jokes, fights like nothing matters, and avoids every question that hits too close. In contrast, Jet is steady, Faye is restless, Ed is wild, and Ein is somehow the smartest one on the ship. Together they form a crew, but never quite a team.

The show’s pace is slow, but that is its strength. It gives you time to notice the details. The music, written by Yoko Kanno, builds entire moods before the first line of dialogue. You could watch this show for the unforgettable fights or surprisingly deep jokes, but what stays is the feeling of something unresolved. Cowboy Bebop is about the people who live just outside its reach. Some shows ask to be binged. This one asks to be felt. And once it ends, it does not let go.

4) Afro Samurai

Studio Gonzo

Afro Samurai is a short and powerful story about revenge. When Afro was a child, he saw his father killed in a duel by a man named Justice. That man took the Number One headband, a symbol of power that only the strongest can hold. Years later, Afro becomes the holder of the Number Two headband.

This gives him the right to fight the Number One, but it also makes him a target. Anyone in the world is allowed to challenge the Number Two. To reach Justice and take his revenge, Afro must fight his way through one enemy after another.

The show does not waste time. It has a clear goal and moves straight toward it. The action is fast, the fights are sharp, and the world is a mix of swords, guns, old traditions, and future tech. Afro does not talk much. He just keeps walking forward. Samuel L. Jackson voices him, and the music by RZA gives the story a steady rhythm. The series is about pain, focus, and what it costs to keep going, without any breaks or side stories.

3) Heavenly Delusion

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

Heavenly Delusion is a quiet, slow-burning mystery that fits September’s mood perfectly. The world has slowly been ending. Strange creatures now roam what’s left of human civilization, and most people have already lost too much. At the center of this ruined world are two stories.

In one, a group of children grows up in a peaceful, hidden facility. They are told the outside world is dangerous, but a few of them begin to wonder what really lies beyond the walls. In the other, two teenagers, Maru and Kiruko, travel through the ruins in search of a place called Heaven. They carry secrets, grief, and a growing sense that their journey is not just about survival, but about understanding who they are.

This series is not a loud or fast-paced anime. Heavenly Delusion focuses more on tension, emotion, and slow reveals than action. The animation is soft but haunting. The atmosphere holds you in place. Heavenly Delusion does not offer easy answers, but it leaves you with questions worth thinking about. That alone makes it worth watching.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

When highschooler Yuji Itadori accidentally eats a cursed object, it changes his life completely. He is pulled into the world of jujutsu sorcerers, where curses feed on fear, and death is never far behind. The show wastes no time trying to explain every detail. It launches the characters into danger and lets the tension do the rest. The pacing is sharp, but what grounds it is Yuji himself. When he fights, it is to make sure someone else makes it out alive.

What makes Jujutsu Kaisen so powerful is how every moment feels like it matters. The fights are fast, brutal, and beautifully animated, but they are never just for show. Every battle leaves a scar, both on the body and the heart.

While following the typical Shonen formula in many places, the anime subverts Shonen tropes when you least expect it, and the result is something familiar yet fresh. The characters feel the weight of their choices, and the audience does too. Gojo’s overwhelming strength, Nobara’s bold confidence, and Megumi’s calm focus create a cast that feels real and complete.

1) Chainsaw Man

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In sharp contrast to most shonen, Chainsaw Man’s protagonist Denji is not chasing glory or justice. He is just trying to survive. With his pet devil Pochita by his side, he kills creatures for pocket change and dreams about jam on toast. But when he is betrayed and left to die, he fuses with Pochita and comes back as something part-human, part-chainsaw.

From there, the show moves fast, but what makes it so gripping is not the violence. It is how honest it is about the cost of survival. Denji’s desires are embarrassingly small, but the world around him is unforgiving. The people he works with are damaged, dangerous, and sometimes kind in ways that feel accidental. He wants comfort, but gets missions. He wants connection, but gets control.

All of this is wrapped in a visual style that feels urgent, sharp, and alive. The devil fights are chaotic, but they never lose weight. When people die, it hurts. When Denji wins, it still feels like he is losing something. MAPPA’s animation makes even the quiet moments feel dangerous. Moreover, the humor lands because it feels like real people trying to cope. The fear lands because the show is never afraid to turn ugly. But naturally, the best case for binging Chainsaw Man in September is to get ready for its Reze Arc debut the very next month, on October 29th, continuing where the anime left off.

