10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Post-Credit Scenes Fans May Never Skip

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime adaptation was an instant fan favorite when it first released in 2020, as audiences fell in love with Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and the rest of the students at Jujutsu High. As well as bringing Gege Akutami’s beloved manga to life with stunning fight scenes and balancing the comedic tone with its incredibly dark moments, the anime also introduced fans to the “Juju Stroll” segment.

At the end of most episodes from Season 1, fans were treated to a post-credit scene, following one or more characters on a small adventure. They were silly and light-hearted, adding depth to some of the more underappreciated supporting characters. Here are the 10 best “Juju Stroll” post-credit scenes from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1.

10. Yuji’s Hotpot Recipe (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 13)

MAPPA

When they’re not battling curses, the students of Jujutsu High are obsessed with food. In the Episode 13 Juju Stroll, Megumi, Maki, Toge, Nobara, and Panda sit around a small table enjoying a bubbling hot pot. The scene seems nonchalant and light-hearted as Megumi talks his classmates through the recipe (allowing the audience to follow along). But, when asked where he learned to cook the hotpot, he answers “Yuji,” who was believed to be dead at that point.

The slice-of-life nature of the scene adds further depth to the characters’ grief, as they do not yet know Yuji Itadori is alive and well under the tutelage of Satoru. The camera then cuts to Yuji and Satoru enjoying the same meal as Yuji says, “I can’t wait to see those two again.”

9. “What’s Your Type?” (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 15)

MAPPA

While many characters pride themselves on being able to read and understand their opponents, Aoi Todo’s methods are less precise. “What kind of person is your type?” is his go-to question when facing a new foe. The answer can be the difference between life and death.

This is parodied in Episode 15’s Juju Stroll, as the camera cuts between each character, asking them that very question. The answers perfectly fit the characters, with Maki saying, “Someone who’s stronger than me,” and Momo name-dropping MCU star Sebastian Stan. Even Satoru gets in on the fun, revealing he has a crush on Kasumi.

8. Juzo Kamiya’s Brutal DIY (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 19)

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is an incredibly dark show, blending horror and action with the occasional hit of comedy. The Juju Strolls then supply comic relief, almost as a palette cleanser, before the next episode. But, sometimes the Juju Strolls blend horror and comedy.

Episode 19’s Juju Stroll gives curse user, Juzo Kumiya, his own D.I.Y show, reflecting his sadistic nature. Juzo wants Satoru’s spine to turn into a piece of furniture. In the clip, he teaches the viewer how to make a coat rack out of a human spine (lovely).

7. Cursed Beach Soccer (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 7)

MAPPA

The special-grade curses have one goal in Jujutsu Kaisen: to eliminate all humans and create a paradise for curses. But even they deserve some R’n’R time every now and again.

Episode 7’s Juju Stroll sees Mahito, Hanami, and Saguru Geto/Kenjaku play a game of beach soccer using the recently defeated Jogo’s head. As gruesome as that sounds, the Juju Scroll is incredibly colorful and feels more in line with a teenage romance series than a bloody battle shonen anime.

6. Gojo’s Bullet Train Sushi (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 3)

MAPPA

We said before that food plays a big part in Jujutsu Kaisen, and, in fact, its how the three first-year students, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara bond with each other and Satoru. Food kicks off the first Juju Stroll in Season 1.

After Yuji and Nobara pass Gojo’s test in the episode, he treats them all to sushi. Yuji and Nobara play rock, paper, scissors to decide where to eat, and, after Nobara wins, Gojo picks which sushi place he should take them to. After naming the restaurant, Yuji gives an incredibly dramatic account of their sushi conveyor belt, fit with thought bubbles, dramatic reactions from Nobara, and thunder and lightning.

5. Mechamaru’s Chores (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 16)

MAPPA

Poor, poor Mechamaru. Mechamaru might be the most tragic of the students at Jujutsu High, and his Juju Stroll only strengthens that idea. The clip comes after the audience learns the truth about Mechamaru and how he wants to make friends.

In Episode 16’s Juju Stroll, the female students from the Kyoto branch of Jujutsu High pawn their chores off on Mechamaru. When he finally stands up to them, they brush off his concerns with a gleeful thumbs up, saying, “We’re counting on you.” The clip then cuts to Kokichi Muta in his robotic bath, saying he’s at least glad they trust him as a friend.

4. Takada-Chan’s Handshake (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 8)

MAPPA

Forget Yuji, forget Sukuna, forget Satoru, even forget Kento Nanami, because the best character in Jujutsu Kaisen is Takada-Chan. If judging people by their sexual preferences wasn’t insane enough, Aoi Todo is also obsessed with a TV celebrity named Takada-Chan.

In Episode 8’s Juju Stroll, he takes Mai with him to Takada-Chan’s handshake event. Todo forces Mai to meet her, with the rest of the male crowd gawking in awe at them both. The scene is incredibly stupid and equally hilarious and cements that Todo is the most accidentally comedic character in the show.

3. Nobara’s Missing Uniform (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 10)

MAPPA

That heading might sound like a dodgy Ecchi episode, but we promise it’s not. When a modestly covered Nobara confronts her classmates about her missing uniform in the Episode 10 Juju Stroll, some of her friends have a bit of fun trying it on.

Panda is the first to have a go, wearing Nobara’s jacket, with it barely stretching around his shoulders. He receives a swift hammer to the head for his trouble. Nobara then notices her skirt is missing, before Satoru bursts into the room wearing it, pretending to be her with a terrible impersonation.

2. Gojo’s Urgent Message (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 9)

MAPPA

Even when he’s fighting Toji in Season 2 and on the brink of death, Satoru Gojo is always chill. In the Episode 9 Juju Stroll, his need for attention, love of irritating his colleagues and classmates, and overall chill demeanor get the better of him.

Satoru spends the entire clip chasing Nanami, saying he has an urgent message. This includes confronting him at the school, holding a banner in the air as he drives past, and giving him a note while he’s waiting at a vending machine. When Nanami gives in and opens the note expecting an urgent message, it reads “Penis,” with a juvenile scribble.

1. Megumi’s Flirting Skills (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 23)

MAPPA

You knew this was going to be on here. Jujutsu Kaisen saved the best for last, as the Episode 23 Juju Stroll is a long-standing fan favorite. Yuji and Nobara rush to Satoru, telling him that Megumi is being hit on. They race into action, going into “Formation B.”

While Yuji and Nobara try to embarrass Megumi, Satoru dials the charm up to 11. Swapping his blindfold for a suave pair of sunglasses, Gojo attempts to flirt with the woman. Megumi then reveals it was all in vain, as she was only asking him for directions.