Which of Naruto’s Fillers Should Be Considered Canon?

Naruto Uzumaki has done a lot and seen even more since the hero became a full-fledged ninja. From his outcast youth to his current place as the Hokage, it seems Naruto has done it all. Of course, the anime gave him even more to do over the years as its main storyline intersected with filler arcs. And now, well – fans are looking back and sharing the filler sagas they consider to be canon at this point.

The whole conversation began on Reddit as Naruto fans gathered to discuss the original series. It was there netizens shared the filler arcs they really recommend, and a good few of them are considered canon by the group at large.

For instance, Kakashi’s ANBU arc is a filler run in Naruto Shippuden between episodes 349 and 361. The epic story sheds lots of light on Kakashi during his early years in ANBU, and it reveals how his bonds with Yamato and the Third Hokage are forged. Others like Itachi show up in the arc well before we meet him as an adult, so it goes without saying fans of Kakashi see these episodes as vital.

Another important filler arc fans fight for is the Twelve Guardian Ninja saga. The arc takes place in Naruto Shippuden between episodes 54 and 71. Intermingled with Naruto’s wind-type training, this arc gives important background info on Asuma and his ties to an organization that shaped his young adulthood. This story brings extra depth to Asuma’s death later in the anime, and most importantly, it shows how strong the jounin really is.

Of course, there are some short fillers fans of the anime recommend because they are so absurd. Naruto episode 101 is one of these as Team 7 lays some hilarious traps in hopes of seeing Kakashi’s face unmasked. Episode 157 is another must-watch filler as “Run! The Curry of Life” reveals some of Rock Lee’s best moves in the whole series. And for those watching Naruto Shippuden, episode 394 shouldn’t be skipped as it reveals our hero’s second try at the Chunin Exams where everything goes wrong in the funniest way imaginable.

Do you have a favorite Naruto filler arc? Or would you rather the anime have nixed them all entirely?