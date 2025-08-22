Netflix’s One Piece Has Yet to Face Its Biggest Controversy

Despite the many concerns that fans had when Netflix first announced its live-action adaptation of One Piece, the series has gone on to become a massive success. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find any other live-action anime adaptations as well-received as Netflix’s One Piece. Having said that, while ramping up towards Season 2, Netflix’s One Piece has run into a few unexpected hiccups along the way, some of which have even spiralled into full-blown controversy, as seen with the recent Vivi casting debacle.

While Vivi and Chopper’s live-action reveals have certainly caused quite a stir among fans, One Piece’s live-action series may yet have to contend with its biggest potential controversy. Ironically enough, much like Vivi and Chopper, Netflix’s biggest upcoming hurdle yet again has to do with one of the most beloved characters in the series, Bon Clay. Also known as Mr. 2 or Bentham, Bon Clay might just be one of the most highly anticipated members of Baroque Works other than Nico Robin and their leader, Crocodile himself. But, bringing Bon Clay into live-action might be trickier than it seems, as his character is one that can be very easily misunderstood and misconstrued as offensive at first glance.

Netflix’s One Piece May Relive Its Vivi Controversy with Bon Clay

Besides being a standout antagonist-turned-ally of the Alabasta Arc, Bon Clay is also the very first “okama” that fans meet in One Piece. At first glance, Bon Clay and the okama may come across as homophobic, transphobic caricatures, especially to the Western eye. However, the term “okama” holds a depth of meaning and history that many may not be familiar with.

Originally, the word was used as a slur in Japan, which is likely why One Piece’s English dub localized it as “new kama” instead. Since then, the term has somewhat been reclaimed, though it is still used with discretion. Having said that, the term essentially refers to those who blur the lines when it comes to traditional gender aesthetics in a tangible but non-specific way. While they may dress flamboyantly and even wear makeup much like Bon Clay, okama do not necessarily dress like women and are thus distinct from trans individuals as well as crossdressers and Western drag culture.

Granted, One Piece’s creator does blur this line later in the series with Emporio Ivankov and the okama of Kamabakka Kingdom. The portrayal of the latter in particular does arguably stray into the offensive caricature territory and is something Oda and the series have been criticized for over the years. However, One Piece does do quite a good job with Bon Clay’s portrayal, which is why he continues to be such a fan-favorite and a strong Straw Hat candidate even decades later. It’s unclear whether Bon Clay will make an appearance in Season 2 of the live-action, but hopefully, when he does make his debut, fans do not immediately grab their torches and pitchforks as they did with Vivi and Chopper.