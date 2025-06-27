10 Anime Characters Who Deserve More Hate

Sure, there are characters in anime who deserve the obvious hate that the community rightfully bestows upon them, like Malty Melromarc from The Rising Of The Shield Hero and Shou Tucker in Fullmetal Alchemist. But there are some characters who are either understatedly terrible or are somehow actually fairly popular despite how morally irredeemable they are. Whatever the case, even if some of these characters are already somewhat disliked, here’s a little reminder of how they really deserve the hate.

There tends to be a range of flavors of awful these characters come in, from mildly otiose like bland white bread that ultimately doesn’t bring much to the table on its own, to absolutely deplorable characters leaving a rancid taste in one’s mouth worse than a meal of cat pee-soaked durian and rotting balut. Whatever the flavor of personality, these characters don’t exactly deserve much praise or sympathy. Rather, they deserve more negative recognition in general.

1) Kazuya Kinoshita from Rent-a-Girlfriend

The main character from an anime titled Rent-a-Girlfriend is pretty much what you’d expect. Kazuya Kinoshita is a maidenless loser. While he had previously held a personal record of having a girlfriend for one whole month, she eventually dumped him. Out of desperation, Kazuya resorts to renting a girlfriend. And, as one could guess, things go awry as Kazuya tries to force the farce and his expectations to be more than what it painfully, plainly is from the start, and his rental girlfriend, Chizuru Ichinose, tries to keep her gig a secret.

As much as Kazuya is expectedly an idiot for choosing a resolution that will obviously not actually solve his issue, he’s just kind of even more of a fool for continually thinking that such a poorly thought-out plan could continue without causing more and more problems.

2) Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei

Awful. Irredeemably, unfathomably awful. The plot may tease redeemability, but no. Rudeus has somehow been given a second chance despite already living his first life as a horribly irredeemable person, and still constantly chooses to be an absolutely deplorable human being throughout his second.

It would be one thing if he made relatable mistakes that he’d eventually actually feel guilt for and learn to try to rectify, but he consistently makes horrible choices that would realistically otherwise provide consequences such as not only being rightfully ostracized, but deserving of life in prison with the other prisoners inevitably being disgusted themselves to the point of ending the life of such an outlandish degenerate, to put it nicely.

3) Kokoro from Darling in the Franxx

Kokoro is a character who is sneaky with her feigned meekness shrouding her culpability. While many place the blame on Futoshi for supposedly pressuring Kokoro into promising perpetual partnership, Kokoro is at fault for not voicing her doubts and leading him on. After all, teamwork requires proper communication, even when, or especially when, that partnership faces conflicting interests.

As Futoshi’s original partner, Kokoro neglected her responsibility to properly talk to Futoshi as an equal about her true feelings towards someone else. Even though her feelings for Mitsuru seem to come out of nowhere for even the audience, it’s even more of a shock to poor Futoshi to suddenly be dropped not just in his relationship to his partner, but to have his lifelong purpose as a Parasite be flipped upside down.

4) Nina from Berserk

Although there are probably not many in the fanbase who would defend her in the first place (especially since the 2016 adaptation doesn’t exactly have many fans anyway), Nina pretty much deserves all the negative recognition. Nina’s actions, despite her meek, pathetic personality, had only proven to be entirely two-faced and foolish.

At first, Nina seems like a wretched soul who’d been given an unfortunate lot in life as a prostitute who can’t be with the one who loves her unless he’s willing to make certain sacrifices. This turns out to be much more literal than he presumed she initially meant as she doesn’t hesitate to lead him to his demise by the cult she’s part of. Nina is incredibly selfish and cowardly and her personality, like her physical condition, stagnates in a useless cycle that only perpetuates her degrading state.

5) Mari Iscariot from Rebuild of Evangelion

As another character who probably already has quite a bit of hate, she deserves even more, frankly. Her character serves no purpose in the Rebuild film series but to dismantle all the intricate lore and complex character relationships Anno had originally built up as core fundamental pillars holding the entire plot together.

Having deep, spiritual connections with the Eva because they hold very particular secrets as to what they are, how they function, and why sync ratios are incredibly important? Nah, Mari treats them like disposable toys. Just like her relationships with everyone else. Disposable. Even with Shinji. A conclusion with her as somehow important to Shinji’s character development should definitely not be considered “heartwarming” when Mari herself is a disposable character.

6) Kagari Shiina from Steins;Gate 0

The only purpose Kagari serves is pretty much just being a red herring, and not even for any significant plot twist. Sure, she ends up turning on her friends, but the main group of characters didn’t really know her that well to begin with. Heck, Kagari didn’t really even know who she herself was. So any superficial resemblance to Kurisu was just chalked up to pointless coincidence. And the “plot twist” that’s given being Kagari’s connection to Mayuri doesn’t really bring any innovative story elements to the overall plot.

7) Hayase Nagatoro from Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

They say first impressions are often wrong, but this girl doesn’t do herself any favors. Nagatoro immediately takes to relentlessly bullying Naoto Hachiouji, her Senpai, to the point of making him cry without even knowing who he is. After all, she’s the one who initiates heckling a dude just trying to mind his own business, relentlessly bullying and harassing him. If such a person is comfortable with treating complete strangers with such flagrant disrespect and straight-up harassment, it says a lot for how she views others in general. Nagatoro’s main personality trait is just kind of being a b-tch.

8) Kun Ota from Mirai

Sure, Kun deserves plenty of leeway because he’s a literal child learning what it really means to be a big brother and part of a family. Absolutely. But in a more superficial way, Kun is sort of the anime equivalent of the infamously hated cartoon kid character Caillou. Constantly whining and arguing and having trouble appreciating his little sister, Kun is definitely better than Caillou, but can still grate on one’s patience and ears.

9) Delia Ketchum from Pokémon

Okay, so Ash’s mom is actually a lot more involved in her son’s life and really encouraging as compared to some other moms in anime. Even so, she still has her flaws that go overlooked, like sending her 10-year-old son out into the dangerous world with nothing but a new pet that hates him and a backpack full of clean tighty whities and aspirations. Ash even has an entire criminal organization after him, and Delia is none the wiser. Also, c’mon, Delia, who is Ash’s real dad? We all know the real reason you went on vacation at the beach with Professor Oak, and it definitely wasn’t to be part of a “tour group”.

10) Miki Kawai from A Silent Voice

Miki Kawai is in a similar category of sneaky antagonists like that of Kokoro from Darling in the Franxx, her counterfeit quiet and meek demeanor really being a cover for her true selfish personality. Although she acts innocent, kind, and responsible on the surface, she’s really actually pretty conceited and two-faced. When she noticed her deaf classmate Shōko Nishimiya getting bullied, she was not only complicit but also put all the blame on Shōya Ishida and denied any personal responsibility and wrongdoing. In fact, she even views herself as a victim, showing just how far she’ll go to avoid any accountability.

What characters do you believe deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments what characters from anime actually aren't hated enough!