Phineas and Ferb Season 5 Has Some Surprising Guest Stars (Including Leslie Jones)

After a decade without a new episode, the beloved Disney Channel/Disney XD show Phineas and Ferb is coming back to Disney+ on June 6th. The show is one of the platform’s most-watched and has been streamed for a total of a whopping 650 million hours on the platform globally to date. Phineas and Ferb is not only returning in its signature musical, quirky style, many familiar actors are lending their voices once again to the series, along with a slew of new guest stars. The variety and prestige of the voices you’ll hear on Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb aren’t merely surprising, they speak to the show’s enduring popularity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Phineas and Ferb Guest Stars Include Movie Stars, Musicians, and an Olympian

Play video

According to Variety, the latest season of Phineas and Ferb will feature actors Alan Cumming as The Haberdasher, Jonathan Banks as Driving Instructor, Lake Bell as Villevielle, Leslie Jones as Alliance Commander, Anna Faris as Samantha Sweetwater, Rhys Darby as Lomond, and Ruth Negga as Lieutenant Zarna. John Stamos will voice the fan-favorite character Meap in the highly anticipated Season 5 episode, “Meap Me in St. Louis” It’s a killer list of actors, full of names one wouldn’t expect to see guest-starring on a Disney animated series. Leslie Jones, for instance, is known for her brash comedy that isn’t kid-friendly, while Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad) and Ruth Negga (Preacher) tend to stick to grittier, prestige projects in live-action. Their participation makes the upcoming season of Phineas and Ferb all the more exciting.

The star-studded guest lineup doesn’t stop at famous actors. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is set to play a character named Vending Machine Prime, and there’s supposedly a song from Michael Bublé about a large, inanimate object with a “very meaningful storyline,” according to show creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. Sustainable fashion influencer Kelly Dempsey will make a cameo on the series as a receptionist.

It also seems that the Phineas and Ferb creatives are major soccer fans. Olympian soccer player Megan Rapinoe will play herself on an upcoming episode of Phineas and Ferb, and so will Cristo Fernández, known for playing the fictional soccer player Dani Rojas on the Apple TV+ smash hit Ted Lasso. Brendan Hunt, better known as Coach Beard on Ted Lasso, will guest star as Dr. Shamai. At first glance, it seems impossible to fathom how this diverse cast of voices and characters will cohesively come together in just 20 episodes of Phineas and Ferb. Yet, if there’s anyone who can make it work, it would be Povenmire and Marsh.

Original Voice Cast and Fan-Favorite Guest Stars Also Set to Return for Season 5

Even with all the new blood, longtime fans of the series can still expect to hear from all their favorite characters. Both Vincent Martella (who voices Phineas) and David Errigo Jr. (who took over as Ferb Fletcher in 2020 from original star Thomas Brodie-Sangster) have returned to play the show’s titular characters. Other returning series regulars and recurring characters include Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro. With a cast as strong as Phineas and Ferb‘s, it seems an already foregone conclusion that the pair are indeed doing it all during their “104 days of summer vacation.”

Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb will premiere on Disney Channel on June 5th, and then be available to stream on Disney+ the following day, June 6th.