Saki Aida, Popular BL Manga Creator, Dies Following Cancer Battle

The manga fandom is a tight knit one, and right now, it is coming together to mourn the loss of Saki Aida. Not long ago, publisher Taiyoh Tosho announced the beloved BL creator passed away recently. No cause of death was given for Aida, but fans will know the artist has been battling cancer for some months now.

Over on social media, Aida went public with their cancer diagnosis in February 2024 as she was undergoing treatment in Japan. It was there the artist revealed she was fighting a stage four cancer, and Aida was undergoing radiation therapy after a new bone metastasis was discovered.

Even during her treatment, Aida continued to work when able though she did cancel at least one fan-signing along the way. The autograph session was meant to be rescheduled at a later date, but sadly, that will not be possible now.

For those who do not know Aida by name, you will likely know her work. The artist is a prolific one in the BL fandom, after all. She is known best for creating S and Deadlock. Aida also worked on BL titles like Koku no Tsuki and Bowing to Love: The Noble and the Gladiator.

Our thoughts are with Aida’s loved ones during this difficult time.