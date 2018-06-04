Funimation Confirms Full ‘Black Clover’ Blu-ray Plans

Black Clover fans had been wondering when they would be able to own a hard copy of their favorite series, and luckily Funimation has come through with the goods. After announcing that Part One of Season One will be available in August, they have confirmed the full slate of home media releases.

Season 1 Part 1 of Black Clover holds the first ten episodes of the series and is currently ready for pre-order on Funimation’s website (which you can find here). But the rest of the parts are on a stacked release schedule, with each release coming with extra goodies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Funimation’s tentative schedule of Black Clover Blu-ray releases:

Part 1 – August 7 – Blu-ray, DVD & Digital w/Asta Keychain Gift With Purchase

Part 2 – Fall 2018 – Blu-ray, DVD & Digital w/ TBA Gift With Purchase

Part 3 – Winter 2019 – Blu-ray, DVD & Digital w/ Collector’s Box (Rigid Box that will house all 5 Parts together) and TBA Gift With Purchase

Part 4 – Spring 2019 – Blu-ray, DVD & Digital w/TBA Gift With Purchase

Part 5 – Summer 2019 – Blu-ray, DVD & Digital w/ Art Book containing art from all of Season 1 as a whole and TBA Gift With Purchase

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.