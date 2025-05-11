Black Clover Is Now Closer to the End Than Ever

Black Clover has been working through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series for a little over a year, but now it’s closer to the end of its run than ever before if it keeps up its current pacing. Black Clover first began its final arc with the tease that Asta and the Clover Kingdom would be in for the fight of their lives against Lucius Zogratis, who had secretly been hiding in the body of the former Wizard King, Julius Novachrono. As the Ultimate Wizard King arc officially began the final stint of the manga’s story, it’s been on a wildly different kind of schedule.

Right when the final arc of the series was getting started, Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata announced that the manga would be moving over to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine to release on a quarterly schedule instead. It meant that we’d get a couple of chapters every few months, with four updates coming throughout the year. Now that we’re a little over a year into this new schedule, it’s clearer than ever that the end of the series is likely going to come either at the end of 2025 or right as 2026 begins.

When Is Black Clover Going to End?

Black Clover returns for new chapters every few months to coincide with each season’s release of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. It seemed like the series was going to return for a single chapter with each update, but it was soon made clear that Tabata had much bigger plans as he not only released two chapters each time but they were also much larger than anything fans got during its former weekly releases. So with each update, it actually settled a huge part of the now brewing final arc’s various battles.

Over the past year or so, each of these final battles have come to an end. It’s been fairly decisive each time, and the first update of 2025 officially kicked off the final fight between Asta and Yuno against Lucius. The newest update hitting for the Spring 2025 season hitting earlier this month then continued the fight, and has kicked off a whole new climax. Lucius has awakened to a whole new level of power, and Yuno is standing firm against him in what could be his last fight.

Now that it’s reached this point, when is it actually going to end? It seems like two more updates will settle the fight against Zogratis. The next update coming later this Summer will likely bring the fight between Yuno and Lucius to an end, and then Asta will make his return and likely then fight once more with the final update we’ll see for the year. It’s making it more likely that the manga will end in 2026 if this continues to be the pace that the series develops with basically two more updates left to work through this final climax.

How Will Black Clover End?

Then it’s just a matter of figuring out exactly how Black Clover is going to end if we’re going to figure out when it does. If Black Clover is the type of manga series to end immediately after the final battle, we’re looking at a Winter 2026 ending for the series following Asta’s defeat of Lucius. Barring any major twists to come from the fight (Lucius revealing yet another hidden transformation for example), the fight itself could very much end within the year. Then it’s just figuring out how the series is going to explore the aftermath.

Assuming this final fight ends within the next two updates through 2025, and maybe through the first update of 2026 to take the fight one step further for any huge moments, the series could end immediately after with the next update. For example, if Lucius is defeated in Spring 2026, Black Clover could then bring it all to an end in Summer 2026. But it’s also a matter if the series chooses to end immediately after that final fight, and it seems unlikely that Tabata is going to go that route as there are still many loose ends.

There have been so many character dynamics and angles that have been explored since the series began that it’s going to need a proper epilogue exploring the aftermath of the war. This not only includes crowning a new Wizard King, but also settling the rivalry between Asta and Yuno. Yuno figured out his ties to the Spade Kingdom, and Asta had a terrible reunion with his mother, so those are elements that need to be fleshed out as well.

This isn’t even factoring in many of the potential romances that could be sparked as Black Clover ends, and if the series wants to have a proper finale it’s time to see all of this wrapped up. It seems like it’s been heading in that right direction so far, so it might be ending soon. But thankfully in Black Clover‘s case, “soon” means it could be like a year or so from now.