Black Clover Animator Inks New Art of Asta

Black Clover's anime might have ended its run some time ago, and the manga is in the middle of a lengthy hiatus, but one animator behind the series has shared new look at Asta with some fun new art! The anime adaptation taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series capped off at 170 episodes some time ago, but fans were able to get some new adventures from the series thanks to the manga continuing far beyond where the anime ended. But even these new entries have been put on pause for a while as Tabata gets ready to enter the final arc of the series overall.

It's been tough for fans of both Black Clover's anime and manga releases as we all wait to see how Asta's fight against some brand new threats shake out. But at least fans attending Anime Expo this year got a fresh look at the young hopeful Wizard King through some new art from series animator Itsuko Takeda as part of Crunchyroll's booth offerings this year. It's not exactly the full return fans want to see from Asta just yet, but it is a fun way to catch a new glimpse at the hero in the interim. Check it out below as spotted by @DarkFoxTeam_ on Twitter:

Black Clover is getting some love at Anime Expo 2022! We got a nice illustration of Asta! I wasn't expecting this, but it's really nice to see! pic.twitter.com/8bW2hqRX1e — Michael Hart ♣️ (@DarkFoxTeam_) July 2, 2022

Black Clover is now a month and some change into its longest hiatus to date while series creator Yuki Tabata properly prepares for the final arc of the series overall. After the fight with the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad came to an end, the final cliffhanger before the final arc teased that there's one major enemy that had been lurking in plain sight. This new enemy will likely be tougher to defeat than ever before, and Asta and the others barely survived the fight against the devils as is. It's making for quite a tense final arc to come.

As for the anime franchise, Black Clover is gearing up to return for its debut feature film. Currently scheduled for a release some time next year, there has been very little detail revealed about the production staff, studio, or story that fans will be able to see in the new feature film. Either way, the franchise is getting ready for a huge comeback soon so fans will get to see more of Asta and the others soon enough.

How do you feel about Asta's journey through Black Clover so far? What are you hoping to see from him in the final arc and new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!