Black Clover's Finale Explores the Origins of Asta's Devil

Black Clover explored the origins of the devil in Asta's grimmoire with the anime's final episode! While Yuki Tabata's original manga series is continuing the story beyond the anime with each new chapter, the anime's final episode made sure to answer some pretty big questions fans had about the series since it began. This included a full reveal of Asta's mother at last, and included the surprise detail that Asta's mother actually had a connection with the devil in Asta's grimmoire. The final episode of the series actually gave us a look into this early mother and son relationship.

The final episode of the anime continues the Devil-Binding Ritual between Asta and his devil. In order to better use the devil's power, he had to defeat the devil itself to get it to submit and fully give Asta its power. But as the episode continued, the devil began to see Asta in a familiar light as fighting him gave him flashbacks to the time spent with Asta's mother, Licita. A flashback that gave us our full rundown of how the devil came to be in the grimmoire.

Black Clover's final episode dives into the mind of Asta's devil, who is actually given the name Liebe by Licita. He explains that he was born a devil without magic, and because of this weakness was tortured daily by the other devils of the underworld. He was thrown at the gates with the expectation that he would die on impact, but slips right through because he had no magic of his own.

In the human world he's treated just as badly until he comes across Asta's mother. She takes him in, and treats him like her own son. But one day, Lucifero channels himself into Liebe's body to come into the human world. To keep this from happening, Licita actually begins to suck out Lucifero's power. Using the last bit of her life, she saves Liebe's body by sealing him within the grimmoire Asta finds years later.

So these flashbacks from Asta were because he acted exactly like his mother did back then, and this means he's got all the reason to hate the devils as well. Now Asta and Liebe will be working together for this common goal of defeating the devils, and the final episode shows why it's so personal for the both of them.

