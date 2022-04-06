Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Asta’s Biggest Win Yet

Black Clover is setting the stage for one of Asta’s biggest victories yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc continues with the newest chapter of the series as the Supreme Devil Lucifero is still pushing back against each and every one of Asta and the others’ efforts. This all changed with the most recent string of chapters that saw Asta and Liebe reaching a new level in their Devil Union in order to push one final time against the Devil as they are the only ones left who can deal any real damage.

Things have started to take a turn for the better as it was revealed that Asta’s anti-magic was really the only weapon that could do some actual damage to Lucifero. But as Asta continued to push himself beyond a level of exhaustion, he and Liebe were able to form a new Devil Union in which the two of them were able to fully reach a true combination of power. With this new level of power and new fire of determination, it seems that the newest chapter has brought them closer to victory than ever over the devil.

Chapter 328 of Black Clover continues the fight against Lucifero, and Asta and Liebe’s advanced Devil Union mode is revealed to be enough to keep up with Lucifero’s power. Not only that, but it’s enough to physically harm the devil enough that he begins to question just were Asta keeps getting his power from. It even got to the point where Lucifero makes a connection to the last time a human was able to push him back so much and he even nearly blurts out Asta’s connection to his mother Licita as the fight continues.

As he tears through Lucifero’s body, Asta completely cuts it apart and leaves Lucifero in a heap of parts on the ground. As the chapter comes to an end, Asta and Liebe’s Devil Union ends and they break apart. The two of them stand tall over Lucifero, and it seems like the fight might be ending soon. At the same time, as fans have seen plenty of times by now it’s clear that this fight is far from over.

What do you think? What kind of power does Lucifero still have in his arsenal? Do you think Asta and Liebe have a real chance at taking down this Supreme Devil? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!