10 Most Powerful Black Clover Magic Knights From the Clover Kingdom, Ranked

Within Black Clover, there are many Magic Knights who act as the ultimate defense against threats to the Clover Kingdom, from the Devils from the Underworld to invading kingdoms. Wielding everything from Mana Zones and Spirit Magic to legendary Grimoire spells and even the overpowered Anti-Magic, these knights have without a doubt carved their name into history with sheer power and insane feats. Over time, the battlefield has shifted, given young prodigies like Asta, Yuna, and Noelle have risen to rival, and in some cases surpass, their senior Magic Knight Captains.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for the Final Saga of the Black Clover Manga and the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc!

As the manga draws closer to its conclusion, the warriors of the Clover Kingdom are in an all-out war with Lucius Zogratis. They are pulling out their entire arsenal to save not only the Clover Kingdom, but the whole world as we know it. With this said, there are plenty of Magic Knights that stand among the others in raw mana power and the ingenuity of their mana in combat. In this list, we are going to take a look at the entire magic knight army of Black Clover’s Clover Kingdom and rank them based on combat achievements, magical mastery, and overall battlefield impact.

10) Charlotte Roselei

Starting our list, we have the Captain of the Blue Rose Knights, Charlotte Roselei. Though cursed at a young age to find a man who would steal her heart, Charlotte resolved to break the curse herself by getting stronger and joining the Blue Rose Squad. However, she failed to break the curse in time, leading her Briar magic to overflow uncontrollably and devour her and her loved ones. Despite being saved and having her heart stolen by the soon-to-be captain of the Black Bulls, Yami Sukehiro, her curse would be stopped, but not removed. With this said, her curse didn’t stop her growth, as she was strong enough to eventually become the Captain of the Blue Rose Magic Knights.

As for her magic power, at the beginning of the story, her briar magic was stunted due to her curse not allowing her to create powerful red roses, instead always producing the much weaker blue roses. However, after 6 months of training with Mana Method, Charlotte was able to modify her blue roses and infuse anti-curse magic into them. This ability played a vital role in the fight against Megicula, holding the devil and its magic back long enough for her allies to strike. While she may not have the same destructive output as some other captains, Charlotte was able to harness her abilities and provide immense support, making her an indispensable asset in any battle.

9) William Vangeance

The former Captain of the Golden Dawn, William Vangeance, has no doubt proven his placement in this list. From the beginning of the stor,y we were told that he was the top candidate to be the next Wizard King, which isn’t an easy feat. Despite being born as the illegitimate child of a noble and forced to grow up in the Forsaken Realm of the Clover Kingdom, he is without a doubt powerful with his World Tree Magic, which was able to create a hole in the sky and summon tree roots. With his power, he was able to absorb the mana of nearby mages to increase his magic power to dangerous levels, which would eventually be used to cast a spell that would cover the entirety of Kitan. However, most of these feats were done during the Elf Invasion arc, where William was working along with Patolli against the Clover Kingdom.

While his power is significantly weaker than it was during that arc, he still has proven his worth time and time again, especially in situations where defense and healing were vital to survival. During the Spade Arc, his quick actions by using his Budding of Yggdrasil healing magic saved countless Golden Dawn members from certain death. However, he is also able to use his roots to restrain enemies and shield large areas from incoming attacks. While his power isn’t as explosive as other captains, he can easily twist the balance in any fight and is, without a doubt, deserving of his title of Captain of the Golden Dawn.

8) Nozel Silva

The eldest member of House Silva, Nozel Silva’s Mercury magic is nothing to scoff at, being one of the most adaptable magical powers in the entire series. With his power, he can create and freely control mercury at will, which is all thanks to his quick and precise control of his mana. This was part of his noble upbringing, which instilled strict discipline and split-second decision making. His Mercury power was not only strong enough to pierce through devil-enhanced Steel Magic, but it was also able to repel devil-enhanced Blood Magic. And as a member of House Silva with royal blood, he possesses immense magical power that he uses to create intense pressure around his surroundings just from releasing it.

Nozel’s standout moment, like Charlotte’s, came in his fight against Megicula. There he was able to balance protecting his allies while also landing devastating attacks that were able to destroy Megicula’s body and expose the devil’s heart, allowing Noelle to cut it. After this, he managed to fight alongside Asta and his fellow captains against Lucifero. And despite enduring an immense amount of damage from the devil, the captain refused to give up and managed to rescue Asta from Lucifero. His ability to swiftly adapt in the heat of battle keeps him among the strongest captains in the Clover Kingdom.

7) Fuegoleon Vermillion

Fuegeleon Vermillion, despite being in a coma for a good portion of the story, is still more than worthy of being the Captain of the Crimson Lion Kings. Even before bonding with the Salamander Spirit, his power was already immense, as he was able to have a minor clash with his mana against Nozel. However, after bonding with the Salamander Spirit, due to his magic affinity being fire, its power was amplified to devastating levels. His magic can shift from focused, high-speed strikes to massive firestorms that engulf the entire battlefield.

With this said, Fuegoleon’s leadership and combat prowess were more than critical in the Spade Kingdom Arc. There, he focused on coordinated and calculated strikes against devil threats while holding his own in battle. Which would contrast with his elder sister, Mereoleona’s raw, aggressive fighting style. That said, his ability to remain composed under immense pressure makes him a viable asset to the Clover Kingdom’s defenses.

6) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona is the embodiment of relentless combat spirit, just like her younger sibling, she also wields an intense amount of Fire Magic that can incinerate high-ranking devils. With her Mana Zone: Calidus Brachium Purgatory, she can supercharge her body with flames, increasing her strength, speed, and destructive capability the longer the fight goes on. This alone makes her a massive powerhouse and the strongest of the House Vermillion. But she is a battle junkie who thrives on pushing herself to the brink of death and views each wound as fuel to burn her will to win. She is without a doubt the most aggressive of the captains and is unmatched in ferocity.

And her feats can easily back up her reputation. Within the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Mereoleona can go blow for blow with the 11th Wizard King, Princia FunnyBunny, which alone is impressive, but to get praised as a skillful mage by her is even more impressive. She has taken down multiple high-tier devils on her own, including Morris, despite suffering life-threatening injuries. In the Spade Kingdom Arc, she proved her worth as a leader and as a warrior, holding the line against the toughest opponents. Overall, Mereoleona’s raw, unyielding drive and overwhelming power make her one of the most feared warriors in the Clover Kingdom.

5) Yami Sukehiro

Yami Sukehiro is an indisputable fan favorite for Black Clover fans, and given his immense raw power and razor-sharp techniques, it’s understandable. Yami was a character whose past was unknown until the most recent arc, and is one of the few characters who can use Dark Magic. Alongside this, he was the one who introduced us to the concept of Ki, the ability to read opponents’ movements. With his Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash, he can easily cut through space itself, making it already one of the most broken abilities in the series. But even without magic, Yami’s physical strength, endurance, and reflexes are already at captain-level. And when you combine this with his spells, he becomes a force capable of taking down just about any foe. He is a man who practices what he preaches, surpassing his limits in every single fight he goes into.

Over the series, Yami has faced numerous impressive foes such as Licht, Zagred, and, of course, Dante, with the help of the Black Bulls. He was even able to go blow for blow with Lucifero, and routinely faced enemies other captains wouldn’t dare to challenge. Yami’s unconventional leadership style has fostered the growth of some of the series’ strongest Magic Knights, including ones featured later in the list. In the Final Saga, Yami still remains one of the most reliable combatants in the Clover Kingdom and is always willing to put his life on the line for anyone.

4) Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva, without a doubt, has one of the biggest transformations in the series, going from an insecure tsundere royal with very little control over her magic output, into one of the kingdom’s most formidable warriors. Her Water Magic is nothing to scoff at, especially with her recent partnership with the Water Spirit, Undine, which gives her access to Saint Valkyrie Armor, which increases her speed for close-range combat, alongside giving her access to the devastating Dragon Armor. These forms, combined with her immense power, make her an extremely durable foe and one of the few mages who was able to fight a devil on equal terms. Though her growth doesn’t just represent improved skill, but reflects her confidence as a mage, while giving her the fuel to fight.

Across the entire series, Noelle has faced many foes, but among those, her battles against Vanica Zogratis and Megicula stand out in particular. In both cases, she was able to use her powers to not only protect her allies but also land the decisive blow on each of them. Her magic range allows her to excel in both direct clashes and large-scale battles, completely overshadowing her siblings. However, in the Final Saga, her abilities comfortably put her above most captains, including her brother, Nozel, and she is no longer living in her siblings’ shadow, proving herself worthy of the Silva name.

3) Yuno Grinberryall

Yuno Grinberryall is described as a once-in-a-generation prodigy who has mastered three different forms of magic: Wind Magic, Spirit Magic with Sylph, and the extremely rare Star Magic from his royal Spade Kingdom lineage. Right from the start, we were told that Yuno was special when he got a four-leaf clover grimore instead of the usual three-leaf grimore, and he has proven time and time again that he is more than deserving of it. His Wind Magic allows for precise long-range attack, while Star Magic manipulates space itself, enabling teleportation, movement restrictions, and perfect positioning.

With his ultimate technique, Never-Never Land, Yuno can create a domain where he can manipulate time and space, slowing down opponents’ movements and neutralizing their magic advantage within its range. This alone is an extremely busted ability that is enhanced by his mastery of Mana Zone, which gives him full control over his spells and easily overwhelm multiple opponents at once. Yuno outclasses most other magic knights by balancing offense, defense, and speed.

Throughout the series, Yuno has more than proven himself against some of the toughest opponents. He defeated Zenon Zogratis in a duel of raw power and tactics, fought on equal footing with Lucifero, and was able to go toe-to-toe to protect the Clover Kingdom until Asta’s return against Lucius. Yuno’s magic versatility, amplified by Never-Never Land’s ability to practically control the battlefield, means he is always able to counter whatever comes his way, no matter the opponent. And even when using Anti-Magic against Lucius, he was able to go blow for blow while adapting anti-magic with his abilities. Without Asta’s unique advantage of Anti-Magic in play, you could easily say that Yuno is the strongest current Magic Knight in the Clover Kingdom.

2) Asta

Asta, without a shadow of a doubt, is the strongest character currently alive in Black Clover, and his stats back this claim up. Asta went from a magicless orphan to one of the kingdom’s greatest warriors in a matter of years. Despite being born without mana, he turned what was deemed a curse and a weakness into his greatest strength by mastering an ability nobody else possessed, Anti-Magic, the ultimate counter to a magic-dominated world.

Wielding the Demon-Slayer, Demon Dweller, and Demon-Destroyer swords, Asta can easily negate spells, deflect magic, and nullify even the strongest of attacks. With his contract with his devil, Liebe, Asta can enter Devil Union, an ability that amplifies his physical and magical combat capabilities. We also can’t forget he is highly skilled in Ki, which has been a key part in every single battle since. In the Final Saga, he took his Ki to the next level by learning the Land of the Rising Sun’s signature technique, Zetten, which adds precise lethal strikes to his arsenal.

Over the series, Asta has faced a tremendous number of opponents, all of whom were able to improve Asta’s skills with each battle. He was able to stand against and helped defeat Lucifero, dismantled the Paladin Damnatio, and consistently matched and surpassed captain-level opponents. Not to mention, with his Zetten ability, he can also give anyone he wants Anti-Magic powers, a feat in itself that is lore-breaking. His raw physical strength allows him to keep up with, and sometimes outpace, even speedy mages like Yuno. More than his abilities, he has an immense amount of willpower that keeps him to surpass his limits that others thought were unbreakable. Even after being called the “Flaw of this World”, he was still unwilling to give up and was determined to protect the Clover Kingdom.

1) Prime Julius Novachrono

Julius Novachrono, without a doubt, stands as the pinnacle of magical mastery in the Clover Kingdom. As the 28th Wizard King, he uses a terrifying Time Magic, which allows him to freeze, speed up, or even reverse time itself. His mana perception, combined with future sight, lets him predict and counter opponents before they even attack. When combined with his Mana Zone, Julius can manipulate his spells to hit in any and every direction or distance, essentially making it impossible for enemies to escape. The only ability that has come close to stopping him was Asta’s Anti-Magic.

At his peak, Julius could single-handedly turn the tide of any battle, including wars. He effortlessly stopped large-scale invasions, freezing multiple attacks in mid-air and stopping enemies in their tracks. His duel with Patry is one of the most impressive fights within the entire series, showcasing his ability to adapt under significant pressure. While he has been reincarnated into a child’s body and severely weakened compared to the rest of the Magic Knights in the current era, Prime Julius remains the standard every Magic Knight aims to surpass. His ability to blend raw magical skill and strategy cements him at the top of the list.

Did you agree with the ranking of this list? Tell us who your favorite Magic Knights are in Black Clover, and how you’d rank them.