Black Clover 10th Anniversary Promo Turns Asta & Yuno Into Future Wizard Kings

Black Clover is back, but the series won’t be hanging around much longer. Weekly Shonen Jump and creator Yuki Tabata are planning to end the story of Asta and Yuno. Luckily, to help celebrate the shonen manga’s tenth anniversary, Tabata has decided to give fans a glimpse of a possible future for the shonen heroes. Since one of Asta’s biggest goals in the series is to become the “Wizard King,” the mangaka has made both the protagonist and his ally into what they’re hoping to one day become.

Black Clover first began in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2015, and it has been a wild, magic-filled ride ever since. With the manga returning to release new chapters before its end, the anime adaptation has still been in limbo thanks to Studio Pierrot’s new approach to “seasonal production.” Luckily, the second half of the series was confirmed earlier this year, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed for when we can expect Asta to make a comeback. While we might be waiting some time to witness Asta become the wizard king in the anime, Weekly Shonen Jump has jumped the gun along with sharing quite a few Black Clover art pieces from legendary manga artists. You can check out the futuristic portrayal below.

Black Clover’s Build Toward The End

Earlier this week, the supernatural series released not one, not two, but three new chapters of its manga, throwing some major curveballs at readers as the grand finale approaches. As Yuno fights against the “big bad” of the series, Lucius, Asta finds himself unconscious at the worst possible time. Much like a certain orange-clad ninja, Asta has gained plenty of allies and transformed previous antagonists into close friends, a fact that has come in handy in the latest chapters. Asta has regained consciousness and is now preparing to once again bring the fight to Lucius directly.

Black Clover has always been a series about the underdog making his way through the world, since Asta always had difficulty mastering any sort of magic whatsoever. In the final saga, events have certainly shown how the anime protagonist has managed to come within striking distance of making his dreams come true. Much like Monkey D. Luffy’s attempt to become the King of the Pirates, Asta is well on his way to earning his desired title, not just thanks to himself but his friends.

As for the anime adaptation, Studio Pierrot’s seasonal approach has made it so that their anime projects aren’t released on a weekly schedule in the way that they were in the past. Seeing a new path forward thanks to Demon Slayer, Pierrot appears to be working on around one project at a time, with the next being the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finale. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations also set to return, Black Clover fans might be waiting to see the final battles brought to life.

