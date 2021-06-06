Black Clover to Take Quick Break Soon

✖

Black Clover's manga will be taking a quick break soon! With the anime coming to an end earlier this Spring, Yuki Tabata's official manga run of the series is now the only way to keep up with Asta's newest fights and adventures. The anime's final episode capped things off right in the middle of the Spade Kingdom saga as Asta and the others prepared for that next set of fights in the Spade Kingdom itself. But the manga has gone far beyond this point as the fights in the Spade Kingdom are now underway.

These fights have hit a new turning point as well as the first of the Dark Triad members has been defeated, and now the fights against the other two will be in full swing. This makes each new chapter of the series harder to wait for, but unfortunately it's going to be a little bit a wait before the release of Chapter 296 of the series. According to reports of the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Black Clover will be going on break next week.

(Photo: Funimation)

Meaning that rather than release on June 13th, Chapter 296 of the series will instead be releasing on June 20th. Thankfully, Chapter 295 of the series is currently on schedule and slated to release along with other Shonen Jump hits like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and more on June 6th. This will be picking up from its newest cliffhanger in which Noelle Silva will be facing off against Vanica Zogratis once more.

The fights against the Spade Kingdom have taken another turn as the Clover Kingdom knights have managed to secure their first major victory against the Dark Triad. For the first real time in this conflict, truly defeating the Zogratis siblings seems like a possibility for Asta and the others. If you wanted to check out Black Clover's original manga release, you can find the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can also access its entire backlog along with other series with a monthly subscription.

But what do you think of Black Clover's manga right now? Are you hoping to see all of these fights in the anime someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!