Black Clover Fans Are Mixed Over Its Latest Love Confession

Black Clover fans are definitely feeling mixed about the big romantic confession in the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to an end and fans have seen a number of major developments in not only the action of the series, but each of the emotional states of the characters as well. There's been a surprising amount of development on the romantic front as well as there have not only been two major confessions, but even Noelle was able to figure out her true feelings for Asta as well. But only one of these confessions has been successful so far.

While fans have been appreciative of all the moves on the romantic front, some of these developments have been admittedly frustrating in that it's clear we won't see them resolved until much later. The newest chapter of the series adds another to this pile as Charlotte Roselei openly confesses her long held love for Yami, but it's soon revealed that he didn't actually hear her say the words. This means that while she was brave enough to take this step, it's going to be a while before we get to see how Yami actually feels about her.

#BlackClover330 #BCSpoilers

-

-

-

-

Ahhhhhh Charlotte finally confessed her love to Yami! But naturally Yami didn’t hear it lol ughhhh I guess 😂 pic.twitter.com/tcEiGqobF8 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 17, 2022

There's been a split in how fans are responding to this confession as while it's a major step forward for the potential pairing (and might even be forming a new love triangle as a result), it's still a troll to the audience hoping to see anything on this front develop between Charlotte and Yami. Read on to see what fans are saying about Charlotte's confession and Yami's response, and let us know how you feel about it! What did you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!