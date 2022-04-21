Black Clover Fans Are Mixed Over Its Latest Love Confession
Black Clover fans are definitely feeling mixed about the big romantic confession in the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to an end and fans have seen a number of major developments in not only the action of the series, but each of the emotional states of the characters as well. There's been a surprising amount of development on the romantic front as well as there have not only been two major confessions, but even Noelle was able to figure out her true feelings for Asta as well. But only one of these confessions has been successful so far.
While fans have been appreciative of all the moves on the romantic front, some of these developments have been admittedly frustrating in that it's clear we won't see them resolved until much later. The newest chapter of the series adds another to this pile as Charlotte Roselei openly confesses her long held love for Yami, but it's soon revealed that he didn't actually hear her say the words. This means that while she was brave enough to take this step, it's going to be a while before we get to see how Yami actually feels about her.
#BlackClover330 #BCSpoilers— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 17, 2022
Ahhhhhh Charlotte finally confessed her love to Yami! But naturally Yami didn’t hear it lol ughhhh I guess 😂 pic.twitter.com/tcEiGqobF8
There's been a split in how fans are responding to this confession as while it's a major step forward for the potential pairing (and might even be forming a new love triangle as a result), it's still a troll to the audience hoping to see anything on this front develop between Charlotte and Yami. Read on to see what fans are saying about Charlotte's confession and Yami's response, and let us know how you feel about it! What did you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Definitely Something to Keep an Eye On!
FUN FACT : This is the first time Yami called charlotte by her name #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/CvYvdK34Mp— Eternal🍥 (@themarvelousfan) April 19, 2022
Definitely Need This in the Anime Someday!
“I love you!! Yami!!”— raine (@ggureii) April 15, 2022
Charlotte's confession#BCSpoilers #mangacoloring #blackclover330 pic.twitter.com/MlaZ0Z2ROF
A Little Frustrating TBH
Honestly though, this running gag with Charlotte being unable to confess to Yami is starting to become frustrating as fuck 🫠— Max (@ZORAlDEALE) April 17, 2022
Just Let the Ship Sail!
So, you're telling me that Charlotte has finally confessed her feelings, her love to Yami face to face for the first time ever BUT Yami didn't hear it since he was unconscious during that precious moment. WHY??? It's not even funny dude let the ship sail already! #BCspoilers pic.twitter.com/E6TIBz4QVN— LIDA 👾 リダ CR: Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (@BasedLIDA) April 14, 2022
Has to Be Trolling, Right?
Yami 100% trolling Charlotte #BCSpoilers pic.twitter.com/s5sKlsPCrR— Space (@SpaceMageYT) April 15, 2022
"A Little Tired"
I’m tired of this little love battle 😂😂 I was excited for Charlotte but Yami was half dead and he didn’t hear her lol and now she’s all flustered BUT so did the other Magic Knights lol #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/FVVsKaiFqu— SXF SZN (CR: Terror Man) (@MoriDHan) April 20, 2022
Guess We Have to Wait Even Longer for This One...
It was a good confession he shouldn't have paddled back on it, i guess this also kinda confirms that yami won't be dying because he plans to drag his love subplot much longer pic.twitter.com/d83VUgYWoT— resh (@resh1228) April 17, 2022
A Nice Moment Ruined?
I don't get why ruin moments with GAGS, like 304. i didn't laugh, some of my charlotte lovers moots neither, yami honestly doesn't deserve Charlotte in any way pic.twitter.com/KE9pT2NMFp— BeeBea🐝 BEELZEBUB GANG (@dante_s_wife) April 17, 2022
Hope They Can Talk it Out Later!
charlotte finally confessed to yami, but he didn't hear bc well, he was dying, but that "what were you saying earlier?" makes me think he heard her and wanted to be sure bc maybe he could be hallucinating? idk, i hope they can talk later pic.twitter.com/oe2UDnLhXV— gie (@keisfangs) April 14, 2022
He Has to Know...Right?
Yami already knows Charlotte likes him he's trolling her pic.twitter.com/H0i4rURQRV— Mccuddle (@mccuddlezsv2) April 17, 2022