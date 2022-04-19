Black Clover Surprises With New Love Triangle Tease

Black Clover is planting the seeds for quite the unexpected love triangle with the newest chapter of the series! As Yuki Tabata’s original manga series reaches the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, fans have seen Asta and the other Magic Knights push themselves beyond their limits in order to take down some of their biggest threats yet. With each of their lives on the line, fans have gotten to see a new side of many of the characters that really hadn’t been explored before. As a result of this, some major romance seeds have started bearing fruit through the course of these intense battles.

While there have been sprinkles of potential romances and crushes in the manga’s past, the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has seen the most concrete development of this yet with some major revelations and reflections from each character. The newest comes in the from of a full confession seeing Charlotte Roselei reveal that she has feelings for Yami, but in the wake of the confession is a surprised Vanessa Enoteca who is seemingly unaware of how to actually deal with that knowledge going forward.

hmm look at vanessa's face when charlotte says this! what's going on there? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/efnxuYusFG — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 19, 2022

Chapter 330 of Black Clover reveals that Asta was successfully able to defeat Lucifero, but in the wake of the battle everyone has been completely drained of their magic and strength. It’s especially bad for Yami and Nacht as they are on the brink of death, and Charlotte, Grey, and Vanessa are left in shock at not being able to help. It’s here that Charlotte desperately confesses her love to Yami, and interestingly enough, Vanessa’s reaction is the one focused on. While she is indeed still stunned from the battle (and this new information is likely an overload), it’s still worth noting.

It’s a precious bit of panel space that Tabata chose to highlight in the moment of the confession itself. It’s like we had to see Vanessa’s reaction to Charlotte’s feelings here for a reason. There are still many questions about how Vanessa might feel about Yami after he saved her from her mother years ago, and while fans have been aware of Charlotte’s crush for the entire series to this point, her making her feelings so publicly known like this is certainly a major step forward to developing something one way or the other.

So, we might just be seeing a love triangle form here! What do you think? How do you feel about Vanessa’s reaction to Charlotte’s confession? How do you think Vanessa feels about Yami? How do you think Yami feels about the two of them? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!