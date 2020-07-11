Black Clover Creator Shows His Love for My Hero Academia and Haikyuu

✖

Black Clover is currently one of the most popular action anime and manga series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but if you ask series creator Yuki Tabata what he's into these days he'll point to fellow Shonen Jump works like Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia and Haruichi Furudate's Haikyuu!! Each of these series is currently in the midst of an intense arc, and Tabata recently revealed in an interview that he's been hooked to these two manga at the moment along with a surprise anime choice that fans might not have expected.

In a recent interview spotted by @ShonenSaito on Twitter, Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata was asked if there were any manga or anime he's enjoying at the moment. His answer breaks down as such, "There are many things I'd like to read, but right now I only read Shonen Jump, and as of June 2020, the final arc of Haikyuu!! and the war in My Hero Academia are quite fun to read each week!!"

In terms of anime, Tabata is heading in a much less action-heavy direction, "As for anime, not too long ago me and my wife were addicted to Hi-Score Girl." Fans of Shonen Jump might be surprised to see the action series creator currently enjoying a romantic comedy focusing on video games, but it just goes to show Hi-Score Girl might be worth your time if Black Clover's creator is enjoying it!

(Photo: Shueisha)

It's no surprise to see Tabata currently enjoying My Hero Academia as the manga is currently embroiled in a huge war between the heroes and villains that's sure to have consequences carried throughout the rest of the series, and as for Haikyuu!!, the series has been more intense than ever as it prepares to reach its final moments.

Haikyuu is reportedly getting ready to end its final arc within the next few weeks, and more eyes have been on it than ever. That surprisingly also includes Yuki Tabata as well! But Black Clover isn't slacking either with some of its most intense fights yet! But what do you think? Are you currently enjoying Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and Haikyuu?

What is currently your favorite series out of those three? Excited to see what's next to come for these three? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.