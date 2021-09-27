Black Clover and Dr. Stone to Take Short Break

Black Clover and Dr. Stone will both be taking a break from the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! Both Yuki Tabata and Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s respective manga series have been building towards unique kind of climaxes of their own, and that means that each new chapter of those series has been more entertaining than the last. Black Clover is currently in the midst of a major slate of fights in the Spade Kingdom, and Dr. Stone is getting ready to fly off to the moon in an attempt to solve the final mystery.

But while each new chapter of both of these series have been more intriguing than ever, it’s going to be a bit of a wait before fans get to see what’s coming next as both manga will be taking a short break. Luckily there will only be a single week’s worth of waiting before the next chapters launch. Rather than releasing with the October 3rd issue as initially expected, Black Clover Chapter 306 and Dr. Stone Chapter 213 will be releasing on October 10th instead. That means fans can take their time to catch up before what’s coming next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Dr. Stone, the final arc of the series is now fully in motion. With Senku and the others finally completing their trip around the world in order to gather the necessary materials and labor force to build a rocket ship, they are now preparing to make their way to the moon in order to confront the mysterious “Why-Man” and figure out why he chose to petrify the Earth in the first place. This week break will actually be so the creators can do some more research for the subjects covered in this final arc.

As for Black Clover, the fights in the Spade Kingdom continue as Yuno and Zenon Zogratis’ fight has gone to an intense new level. With the first two members of the Dark Triad defeated, Zenon is the final one standing in their way before they have any chance of saving Yami and Vangeance from being used for the Advent of Qliphoth ritual and the gates to the underworld are completely torn open. It’s leading to something big, so fans will want to catch up before it all happens!

Are you keeping up with both Black Clover and Dr. Stone? Are you sad to see Dr. Stone has started its final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!