Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Zenon’s Dark New Power Up

Black Clover is teasing a dark kind of new power up for Zenon Zogratis with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached a fever pitch in the fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld in the Spade Kingdom. Now that two of the Zogratis siblings have fallen, the focus for the manga has shifted back to the fight between Yuno, Langris and Zenon. Zenon’s devilish strength has been hard to keep up with now that he’s at full strength, but it seems he will be getting even stronger soon.

The previous chapter of the series teased that Yuno would be unleashing the new technique he had been practicing with in the two days before the raid on the Spade Kingdom, and the newest chapter of the series sees him successfully launching this at Zenon. It seemed to be a fatal kind of blow as it put a hole right through Zenon’s chest, but as we saw with the previous two fights, this seems to really only be the first phase in a fight that’s only going to get much tougher for Yuno and Langris before it has any chance of letting up.

Chapter 306 opens with the results of Yuno’s new Spirit of Euros attack that completely breaks through Zenon’s defenses, and it forces Zenon to have a flashback that shows a bit of a surprisingly tragic part of his past. It’s revealed that while he was weak as a kid, he was always told by his older brother (who’s someone older than Dante and Vanica as well) that he had a greater affinity with the devils than his other siblings had. He initially turns this idea down, however, because he meets a boy named Allen and the two of them form a friendly rivalry as they enter the Mage Defense Force.

When he and Allen enter a dungeon and are attacked by a Devil, he ends up deciding to use Allen as a distraction to pierce the devil (killing Allen in the process) in order to save the rest of their squad. Cursing this weakness, he forms a pact with his devil, Beelzebub. The flashback ends as we see him forming the deal, and it seems like this will have an impact on the present day as well. His tragic past sees him going down this dark past to make up for the fact he felt like he had to kill his best friend, and this spark will take him to new heights.

It's unclear of whether or not this is a new version of their pact (like we had seen Asta form with Liebe), or if Zenon's memory of this is what does it, but it seems Zenon is going to a dark new level. But what do you think of this cliffhanger? What does it mean for Zenon going forward?