Black Clover Hypes Episode 165 with New Preview Stills

Black Clover is hyping the release of Episode 165 with a new batch of preview stills! Black Clover's anime might be coming to an end in just a matter of weeks, but the series is showing no signs of slowing down as each new episode continues the intense clashes with the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. As the Zogratis siblings have invaded the Clover and Heart Kingdoms in search of William Vangeance, Yami Sukehiro, and the Heart Kingdom Princess Lolopechka, the episodes have seen Asta and the others deal with their toughest fights yet.

The tough fights are set to continue with the newest episode as well. While Yami and the Black Bulls are currently having a tough time against Dante, the next episode of the series will be visiting the Heart Kingdom to see how Noelle and the others will be dealing with Vanica's power. Episode 165 will begin showing what the third Zogratis sibling can do, and now we have gotten an early sneak peek into this with preview stills from the episode. You can check them out below as shared by @BCspoiler on Twitter:

Black clover ep 165 preview images pic.twitter.com/wPuy7yf6bt — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) February 22, 2021

Episode 165 of the series is titled "Water Crusade," and it's described as such, "Vanica Zogratis, one of the Dark Triad, appears to Lolopechka, the princess of the Heart Kingdom. Noelle Silva of the Black Bulls and Mimosa Vermillion of the Golden Dawn, both of whom had successfully raised their magic level through training, follows the plan that Lolopechka planned in preparation for their attack and together they intercept Vanica. However, it is possible to fight Vanica, who possesses the power of Megicula, a demon of the highest-ranking, with just regular magic attacks alone?"

Noelle's fight with Vanica was the third of the major Spade Kingdom fights teased with the newest opening theme sequence of the series, and one major tease saw Noelle unlocking a new form during the midst of battle. There's no indication by these images whether or not we'll see this new form in action just yet, but we're one step closer now that the anime is showing off this fight in full.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see the next big Dark Triad battle in Black Clover's next episode? What do you want to see before the anime comes to an end?