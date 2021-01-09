Black Clover Opening Reveals First Look at New Noelle Form

✖

Black Clover's new opening has revealed the first look at a new form for Noelle. With the premiere of the first new episode of Black Clover for the year, 2021 has kicked off the Spade Kingdom arc for the anime. This much anticipated arc has been something fans have looked forward to ever since the anime began laying the groundwork for the timeskip, and one of the characters at the center of it all has been Noelle Silva. She and the other Clover Kingdom knights had been training in the Heart Kingdom, and a new timeskip has started to show how they have grown.

Not only did Noelle get a brand new look following the six months training in the Heart Kingdom, but the newest episode of the series also came with a brand new opening and ending. This opening and ending teased a lot of what's coming to the Spade Kingdom arc, and one of those major teases happens to be our first look at a new form for Noelle.

(Photo: Pierrot)

The newest opening theme of Black Clover shows off a ton of intriguing elements that fans of the anime are seeing for the first time, but fans who are currently up to date with Yuki Tabata's original manga release of the series were able to pick up on some of the major teases hidden throughout. One of the biggest comes after teasing that Noelle and Vanica of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad will be facing off, and it sees Noelle drive Vanica into water and emerging with a mysterious new form.

This new form is completely shrouded in darkness, and it's sure to be a scene that will most likely reveal itself once the form makes its debut in the anime. The form gives Noelle a mermaid like attire and her spinning drill teases that it's a variant of the Valkyrie Dress armor that she was able to master some time ago. With the first episode of the timeskip showing how she's better managed her magic abilities, this new form is a clear extension of it.

What do you think? Excited to see Noelle debut a brand new form in the coming arc? Excited to see how she fares against Vanica in the fights against the Spade Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!