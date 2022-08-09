Black Clover Explains the Wizard King's Darkest Secret

Warning! Massive spoilers for Black Clover's final arc to follow! Original series creator Yuki Tabata is now back in the swing of things after taking a lengthy hiatus before Black Clover's final arc, and that means fans are finally going to get some answers as to the huge cliffhanger at the end of the previous arc. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc's final moments revealed that the missing fourth Zogratis sibling had been hiding out within the Clover Kingdom all this time. But the real kicker was the reveal that he was actually the Wizard King, Julius Novachrono, in a magical disguise.

Lucius Zogratis decided to make his move after Lucifero was defeated by Asta and the others, and it was revealed that he was in the body of the Wizard King all along. What made the reveal interesting, however, was the fact that Julius himself seemed to be completely unaware of this until Lucius took over his body. It had hinted there was more to the Wizard King than just a full traitor turning against the kingdom, and the newest chapter confirms this is indeed the case as they are two souls born within the same body.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 333 of Black Clover goes back a bit into Lucius' past, and he was deemed as the greatest devil host with the most potential in the Zogratis family overall. Born with two souls within his body, Lucius had bonded with the Devil of Time, Astaroth, in order to figure out why they were born in such a way. The two souls then are shown to have a conversation within their body as Lucius reveals that he's seen some grand vision for the future, and Julius is scared over what this could mean as he doesn't want this plan to go forward either.

This is unfortunately the only glance we get at the two souls within Lucius' body, and it certainly opens up some potential shifts in the future. There's no telling which of the two is the "real" Lucius, but this does leave the door open for Julius to potentially take the body back over in the future. Lucius might be in control now, but it's going to be a while before the series comes to an end. There's no way to gauge how this one's going to shake out.

How do you feel about the Lucius and Julius reveal? What do these two souls sharing a single body mean for the eventual fight against the time devil? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!