Black Clover Unleashes Yami’s Demonic New Form (& Its Hidden Power)

Black Clover has returned for three massive chapters taking fans through the final battles, and with this highly anticipated return has unleashed a demonic new form for Yami Sukehiro thanks to his secret hidden power. Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and has been on a new quarterly release schedule as it gets ready for the end. Each season has come with two new chapters revealing how each of the final battles against Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins are coming to their respective ends, but the newest update was the biggest yet.

Black Clover returned this Fall with its biggest update yet as Tabata released three new chapters with 61 pages in total. These chapters kicked off the final battle between Yami, Nacht and the Paladin Morgen. The last time we had seen the two they were struggling against their revived friend, but thanks to a last second reunion with Yami’s little sister Ichika, Yami was able to com back from the brink of defeat to unleash the hidden power within himself with a Dark Yoryoku form that made him look like the Devils he’s been fighting back against this entire time.

Black Clover Returns With a New Form for Yami

Black Clover Chapter 374 revisits the fight between the Paladin Morgen against Yami and Nacht’s tag team. Nacht has been boosted thanks to Asta’s Anti-Magic, and Ichika has joined the battlefield in turn. But as Yami lays there defeated after a fatal looking blow, he has a surprising reunion with his younger sister, Ichika. She apologizes for how she thought he betrayed and massacred their clan when they were kids, and only found out the truth years later. But Yami doesn’t hold it against here as he also asked the (now Shogun) Ryuya Ryudo for help.

Yami’s wounds are deep, but it turns out that Ichika was also given a mysterious black pill by Ryuya before she left the Land of the Sun. It’s a Demon Soul Pill that Ichika notes was what their clan used to heal their injuries, but drove them into a berserk rage when doing so. It’s not as if it boosts their desire to kill, but instead just drives them berserk due to how it unleashes their power. But while the rest of their clan was unable to handle it, it’s different for Yami’s case as his mana rises explosively and his wounds heal.

What Is Yami’s New Form?

Over Chapters 375 and 376, we get to see Yami’s new “Demon God” form in action thanks to how much it has boosted his power. Not only does he immediately defeat one of the Lucius clones with a single slice of his sword, he’s also able to deflect one of the Morgen’s Paladin boosted light magic blasts. When Ichika joins him at his side, the two of their fully boosted powers bring about a new version of his Black Moon with the combo attack of “Black Heavens” that quickly absorbs all of Morgen’s light thrown at them.

Together with Nacht, the three of them are able to overwhelm Morgen and deal the final blow before the three new chapters come to an end. Yami’s new form officially brought an end to one of the final battles left in Black Clover overall, and it’s only fitting that Asta’s mentor was able to reach a whole new level of power himself as Asta is breaking through his limits. As the two have been fighting side by side this entire time, it’s now time for Asta to surpass even this level next.