Black Clover Reunites Fans With a Forgotten Asta Rival at Last

The latest Summer 2025 release of Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga brings us closer to the ending than ever. While Mimosa is healing Asta’s severe injuries, which he got from Lucius Zogratis, several of his allies and former enemies join the battle to help the Clover Kingdom. Apart from mages from the Diamond Kingdom and the elves, a lot of the Magic Knights also make their appearance. All this happens while Yuno is holding his own against the villain using Asta’s Anti-Magic powers. Unfortunately, the newly appointed Captain of the Golden Dawn is facing a major setback since his mana keeps draining at an exponential rate.

Long-standing rival Yuno needs Asta to join the frontlines as soon as possible, and the Magic Knights help Mimosa save the Anti-Magic user. Leopold Vermillion, the second son of the Clover Kingdom’s royal House Vermillion and a member of the Crimson Lions, also makes his appearance in Chapter 382, as a reminder of just how far Asta has come against those who have declared him their rival. Leopold yells at Asta to wake up while claiming that he can’t stand to look at his rival in a pathetic state. Along with everyone else, Leopold is also one of the people who believes Asta is the only one capable of stopping Lucius in the ultimate clash to determine the world’s fate in Black Clover.

A Bygone Rival Returns in Black Clover After Four Years

As a minor character in the series, Leopold doesn’t often show up. He was last seen in Chapter 284 during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, fighting Sivoir Snyle, a Dark Disciple of Vanica Zogratis, a member of the Dark Triad. Leopold and the other Magic Knights sustained severe injuries after Sivior blew himself up. Unexpectedly, the elves take the injured to Elysia, a secluded village of elves located within the neutral area, to heal their wounds. Chapter 284 was released in March 2021, so it has been over four years since we got any update on the character after his biggest fight.

Leopold hasn’t changed much after the time-skip, and he still considers himself Asta’s rival. One of the best parts about Black Clover is the rivalry between Asta and Yuno, but that doesn’t mean the protagonist can’t have other rivals. During a banquet in the Royal Capital Assault Arc, Leopold was impressed by Asta’s determination and his quirky personality. He was also looking forward to meeting the Magic Knight, his cousin sister Mimosa talked about. In order to brighten the mood during the banquet, Leopold declared Asta as his rival, shocking all the nobles in the room. However, it wasn’t empty words since he still thinks of Asta in the same way he did all those years ago.

